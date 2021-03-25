OPINION: Things in the news make me wonder

I wonder about stuff. I wonder because I’m curious, I’m nosy, I’m looking for edification, or more than ever I’m simply incredulous.
I wonder what part of the word “guideline” some people don’t understand. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new COVID-19 guidelines, and immediately the guidelines were called mandates in some circles. A couple of internet headlines proclaimed that some jurisdictions “defy” the guidelines.
You can’t defy a guideline. It’s not a mandate, a policy or a law. You can accept part or all of a set of guidelines, or ignore part or all of them. Some legislatures are in the process of passing laws that prohibit local governments from requiring masks, social distancing or mass gatherings, including shopping.
I wonder why states and the feds think there is nothing a local government can do that they can’t do better. Yeah, sure. It’s always been that way, but one size doesn’t fit all, and local leaders know if they have a COVID-19 hot spot.
Knowing the difference between a guideline and an edict — and which one to employ — is a mark of leadership.
I wonder how in the world I missed the advertisements that informed revelers they are welcome if they want to run wild in the streets, fight, trash the town and spoil the beaches. Apparently, scads of people believe such behavior is acceptable and that rowdies are adored.
I wonder how I didn’t notice the signs in the zoos and wild animal refuges I have visited that encourage visitors to enter enclosed areas and take selfies with elephants — and lions, tigers, gorillas, rhinos and the like. And please include your kids!
I never saw a message board at such places that stated “Wrestle the Alligators” Or “Come Pet the Pit Vipers.” There are some wild animal refuges that allow vehicle tours, but you must keep your windows closed. If you don’t, the critters might take that as an invitation.
Trust me, you don’t want a giraffe to stick its head in your car window. I don’t know this from personal experience, but I’ve read about such things and the episodes didn’t end well.
I wonder why anyone believes they can dodge the consequences of repeatedly making false statements — publicly — by saying they didn’t mean what they said. I’ve witnessed a couple of court cases where a defendant’s lawyer pleaded stupidity on behalf of the client even though the facts ensured acquittal.
The first reaction is “huh?”
Well, lawyer Sidney Powell, who hammered the 2020 election as deliberately fraudulent, rigged and stolen, is being sued by the company that manufactures voting machines for many jurisdictions in the U.S. She’s using the stupidity defense. Not for her, but voters. Her lawyer says “no reasonable person” would think the things she said about the 2020 election are true.
So why did she (and others) say those things over and over again? And then claim anybody who believed her is stupid? I wonder if anyone who bought into the oft-repeated claims that the election was rife with fraud and should be overturned — by one of the leading proponents of such claims — considers themselves stupid and not reasonable.
I wonder if they feel like they’re being used.
Finally, I wonder why anyone thinks I care one iota about a story on “Stars Who Have Had Their Appendix, Tonsils or Gall Bladders Removed.” Surgery isn’t fun, but I’m not interested and no, I don’t want to see their scars.
Many people follow the doings and undoings of entertainers and other people in the public spotlight that the public itself actually controls. I won’t criticize. I know everyone has diversions I may not fully appreciate. I like to walk in the woods. Other folks want to know every trial, tribulation and hangnail in the life of big star.
Perhaps I’m not a reasonable person, but I don’t care if a movie idol had his or her appendix removed. Mine came out when I was 4. My parents didn’t bother to inform the local newspaper.
I don't wonder — or second-guess myself — about my decision to get a COVID-19 vaccination. I have had my second shot. It was just like the first. Sore shoulder. Big deal. I did experience lethargy for a couple of days, but just between you and me it could be I used the shot to justify being lazy.
I don’t feel any better or worse than I did before I was vaccinated, but that’s not what vaccines do. If you feel noticeably different, you need to check it out. No diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus shot or polio vaccine or the like ever helped me run faster, work harder or improve my brain function. Or vice versa.
But I was not as afraid of getting deathly ill.
Still, I probably never will be ready to answer those ads I missed inviting me to frolic with no reservations whatsoever. I remain deliberately cautious about things like pandemics and elephant selfies.
Email Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.