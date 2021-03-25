OPINION: Things in the news make me wonder

So why did she (and others) say those things over and over again? And then claim anybody who believed her is stupid? I wonder if anyone who bought into the oft-repeated claims that the election was rife with fraud and should be overturned — by one of the leading proponents of such claims — considers themselves stupid and not reasonable.

I wonder if they feel like they’re being used.

Finally, I wonder why anyone thinks I care one iota about a story on “Stars Who Have Had Their Appendix, Tonsils or Gall Bladders Removed.” Surgery isn’t fun, but I’m not interested and no, I don’t want to see their scars.

Many people follow the doings and undoings of entertainers and other people in the public spotlight that the public itself actually controls. I won’t criticize. I know everyone has diversions I may not fully appreciate. I like to walk in the woods. Other folks want to know every trial, tribulation and hangnail in the life of big star.

Perhaps I’m not a reasonable person, but I don’t care if a movie idol had his or her appendix removed. Mine came out when I was 4. My parents didn’t bother to inform the local newspaper.