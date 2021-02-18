OPINION: Trigger-happy gun ban will backfire

FBI figures show handguns were used to commit homicide 22 times more often than rifles of all types in 2018, the most recent year for which statistics are available. Uniform crime reporting data shows 297 people lost their lives to rifle fire, while knives and cutting instruments were used in 1,515 killings, "personal weapons" such as feet and fists accounted for 672 deaths, and blunt objects such as clubs and hammers claimed 443 lives.

There's also no evidence the 1994 assault weapons ban was effective in reducing gun violence. The Annenberg Public Policy Center's FactCheck.org calls the expired law's results inconclusive, noting that both sides in the debate "are cherry-picking from the studies."

While gun control remains polarizing, there's overwhelming consensus that Congress should expand background checks, making private sellers follow requirements that currently apply only to licensed dealers. In a 2018 Gallup poll, 92% of respondents said they favor universal background checks as an approach to preventing school shootings.

Do Democrats have the message discipline and political pragmatism to advance a clean background check bill that most voters can support, or will they bet the farm on a heavy-handed gun ban?