OPINION: Turn clocks back on daylight saving time

"While there is debate about how the merits of permanent daylight saving time would compare with permanent standard time, the AASM position is that a change to permanent standard time is best aligned with human circadian biology and has the potential to produce beneficial effects for public health and safety," the AASM said in an Oct. 20 news release.

In just the last four years, 19 states have passed legislation to keep clocks sprung forward, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Because the federal government keeps the nation's time, congressional approval is needed before any of those laws can take effect.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, who represents Florida's 16th Congressional District, introduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 to make daylight saving time the new standard. Despite bipartisan support, the bill has been parked in a subcommittee since February and is all but formally dead.

The matter may seem trivial compared to infrastructure spending, foreign policy, rising inflation and voting rights, but your doctor most likely disagrees. Ending the disruptive ritual could rightly be described as a public health measure.