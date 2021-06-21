OPINION: What is inflation, and is it higher?

Whew! This was probably more than you wanted to read about inflation. But with this information now under your belt, let’s look at the debate over where inflation is headed. As usual, there are two camps. One says that, perhaps after a couple of bubbles, the inflation rate will settle down to where it has been for most of this century. The opposing camp believes circumstances and past policies will push the inflation rate to a higher level for some period of time.

The “no worries” camp is based, like many things today, on the unusual impacts COVID created for the economy. The inflation rate actually fell during the worst part of the pandemic. The headline inflation rate dropped at an annual rate of 4% between February and May of 2020 when the pandemic was still spreading. In the comparable period in 2019 headline inflation rose 5%. The conclusion is inflation may take a near-term jump to make up for the reduction in prices during early 2020, but the rise will be temporary.