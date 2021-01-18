OPINION: What's the future of retailing?

One of my more enduring memories as a small child was the weekly shopping trip with my mother. This was in the early 1950s, and my parents lived in a small home in a rural area of Ohio west of Cincinnati, just down the road from my grandparents’ farm. The nearest town with any reasonable amount of shopping was 5 miles away. Today, that’s not very far, but my Mom didn’t have a car. My father used the only vehicle we had for his daily trips to work.

So on Thursdays — shopping day — my mom would put me in a little red wagon and pull it the half-mile to Carsh’s grocery store. Carsh’s was a typical mom-and-pop store so prevalent in those days. Not only did it sell food products like meat, eggs, bread and cereal, but if you needed fabric, nails or stationary, Carsh’s had those, too. On the way back home, the groceries took my place in the wagon.

Buying groceries has undergone many changes during the last seven decades, and stores like Carsh’s are harder to find. They’ve been replaced by supermarket chains or rolled into big-box stores that sell everything. At the same time, there’s been the rise of specialty stores that cater to particular products and tastes.