Oregon School Board Flag Censors Flunk Patriotism Test

A right-wing voting bloc on the school board apparently bristled at the sight of a few harmless flags in teachers' classrooms, choosing to interpret the displays as a call to political activism rather than an understated show of support for students' identities. The standoff will test supporters' conservative bona fides.

Pressing ahead with the policies would leave taxpayers on the hook for legal fees in a case the school district is guaranteed to lose. That's wasteful and fiscally irresponsible.

And even if the flags are unpopular with social conservatives, a heavy-handed ban seems out of character for self-styled crusaders against cancel culture. So much for that small-government spiel.

The school board said the United States and Oregon flags would be exempt from its laundry list of prohibited symbols, but that contradictory carve-out undermines the board's intent to make district schools a political purgatory.

If local officials had such sweeping powers (rest assured that they don't), courts might, at minimum, require consistency. No BLM flag, no Old Glory. Government agencies don't get to play favorites.