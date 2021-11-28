Originals versus remakes - Generations

It’s going to be difficult to top the original, but a new movie version of “West Side Story” is due out in theaters Dec. 10. The older version is particularly dear to me since, in days of long ago when one could buy a movie ticket and sit through continuous screenings of the picture, me and my New York buddy, Claire, sat through at least 10 screenings. We absolutely loved every minute of it and cried every time (spoiler alert if you haven’t seen it) Tony met his demise.
The 1959 version won 10 Oscars, including best supporting actress for Rita Moreno (who is now 89, plays a part in the new version, and is listed as one of the executive producers) and best supporting actor for George Chakiris (87), the handsomest dancer to grace the movie screen with piercing dark eyes and the blackest ducktail ever (that’s a 60s men’s hairstyle – I checked with my husband).
The new version is billed as “an upcoming American musical romantic drama film,” and Steven Spielberg is listed as a co-producer and director, so you already know it will be lavish with amazing sets, costumes, sound editing and all the other good stuff that goes into three-hour blockbusters.
For the young people who may not have seen the original, this new version is the second feature-length adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway musical of the same name by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, based loosely on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.
The new script was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tony Kushner, who won two Emmy Awards as the author of the Best Play two years in a row: in 1993 for “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and in 1994 for “Angels in America: Perestroika.” Kushner’s brilliant work also won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the play “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches,” and I have the complete boxed DVD set if only to watch the amazing acting of Al Pacino and Jeffrey Wright, who also won most-deserving Emmy awards.
What’s “deja vu” is the pairing of Spielberg and Kushner in the new version because in Kushner’s original “Angels,” when an angel crashes through Prior Walter’s ceiling in a spectacular shower of light and masonry, Walter exclaims, “God almighty ... very Steven Spielberg!”
Although Spielberg was making a name for himself, he wasn’t involved in the production at that time. Kushner somehow knew that they’d work together in the future and made sure he mentioned him.
Why did Spielberg tackle such a monumental task when the original was so beloved by critics and fans alike?
“This film is probably the most daunting of my career,” Spielberg said. “’West Side Story’ is arguably the greatest score ever written in the theater, and that’s not lost on any of us. It’s very intimidating to take a masterpiece and make it through different eyes and different sensibilities without compromising the integrity of what is generally considered the greatest music ever written for the theater. But I believe that great stories should be told over and over again, in part to reflect different perspectives and moments in time into the work.”
I’m not one to bash something without seeing it firsthand, so I’m going to give the new version a chance and stream it when it’s available. However, cinema history usually votes for the original and blasts the remake, so it’s a tall order even for Spielberg.
An exception to this rule might be the original “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde,” filmed in 1931 and starring Frederic March. Sure, Frederic was always a consummate fine actor, but in those days, there wasn’t the kind of makeup there is today to amaze viewers when the two-personality madcap doctor changes from good to evil. The 1941 version with Spencer Tracy was better in the makeup department, but he also had two beauties, Ingrid Berman and Lana Turner, to torment, which gave him a huge edge to Frederic’s version.
A remake that didn’t live up to the original was “The Bad Seed,” a 1956 black and white starring Patti McCormack, who wonderfully played a little girl you grew to hate. She played a bratty, devilish scamp in obnoxious braids who killed a few people and never lost her skip or crooked smile. Rob Lowe starred in the remake of this, televised in color by Lifetime, and his daughter was evil – but Patti was by far superior in the role.
“Cape Fear” in 1962 with Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum was geared to keep us in suspense, and Peck was sure good to look at. Remade in 1991 and directed by Martin Scorsese, Robert DeNiro kept us on the edge of our seats as Max Cady, but Mitchum was hard to beat as the creepy villain.
The newer version of “War of the Worlds” with Tom Cruise has all the special effects anyone could ask for and the soundtrack is amazing. But the older 1953 black-and-white version was the one that kept me up at night (ditto with the 1956 black and white “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” when compared to the 1978 version with Donald Sutherland, except at the very end when Sutherland makes a weird hissing sound that made audiences jump).
After watching either version of Body Snatchers, although no one likes to admit it, many of us secretly searched for pods.
