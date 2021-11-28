Originals versus remakes - Generations

The new script was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tony Kushner, who won two Emmy Awards as the author of the Best Play two years in a row: in 1993 for “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and in 1994 for “Angels in America: Perestroika.” Kushner’s brilliant work also won the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the play “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches,” and I have the complete boxed DVD set if only to watch the amazing acting of Al Pacino and Jeffrey Wright, who also won most-deserving Emmy awards.

What’s “deja vu” is the pairing of Spielberg and Kushner in the new version because in Kushner’s original “Angels,” when an angel crashes through Prior Walter’s ceiling in a spectacular shower of light and masonry, Walter exclaims, “God almighty ... very Steven Spielberg!”

Although Spielberg was making a name for himself, he wasn’t involved in the production at that time. Kushner somehow knew that they’d work together in the future and made sure he mentioned him.

Why did Spielberg tackle such a monumental task when the original was so beloved by critics and fans alike?