Our heroes break down barriers

He flew off into the sunrise earlier this week at age 93. He was one of the few remaining heroes of World War II. There were many thousands of heroes from that war. I saw a TV program the other night that honored the last two survivors of the USS Arizona.

Can that really be true? Only two? Yes. We’re also running out of heroes from the Korean War, and the number of Vietnam veterans is getting smaller day by day.

I am not a veteran. My contribution, if you want to call it that, has been to extol the heroism of our warriors and of my father, uncles, cousins and friends who faced the enemy over the years. Not everyone came back alive.

American men and women continue stepping forward to be a new generation of heroes. We have lots of them.

Women’s roles in the military have changed since World War II, and we are better for it. But never forget the women who served as nurses (some as doctors) and support personnel in wartime. They ferried many airplanes cross-country for shipment to war zones. Remember, too, the women who enabled the United States’ unprecedented factory production.

My mother made parachute cord in a factory that changed its domestic production to wartime status. If not for the women on the line, the cord would not have been made.