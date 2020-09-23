Patients say the darndest things

For instance, take an annoying hangnail, that irritating jagged piece of skin that stiffly juts out from the side of a fingernail. It seems to get caught on everything, and if you pick long enough at it, the pain is all you think about. The word “infection” is the only word you center on after a Google search and not long after, you’re in the process of deciding which relative will inherit your coin collection once the infected hangnail has taken your life.

"I need this specific medication" is another comment that should be avoided.

Through Google, people tend to "self-diagnose" themselves and believe they know exactly what they need to get help. But the reason doctors are responsible for your prescription is because they often know what will work best for you specifically, which may not be what a general Google search tells you. And some medications don’t work well with other medications and your doctor has the whole list of what you’re taking ahead of time, so he/she can weigh all the pros and cons.

The last place I would want to go is the hospital, but, according to the survey, the third most annoying statement made to doctors is, "I need to go to the hospital." Your doctor typically knows what’s best for you, and not every health problem requires a trip to the hospital (COVID threat or hangnail? Not even close).