Patients say the darndest things

I apologize for missing my column last week, but it was either the onslaught of goldenrod lining every part of my property or a nasty pre-flu bug that battled with pollen to put me out of commission. And, yes, I already had the flu shot, early this year, just to make sure it would be an uneventful approach to fall and winter, so this must have just been a personal warning about tough times ahead.
As I vacillated from an antihistamine to Tylenol extra-strength to get rid of that annoying headache that hits one right between the eyes, it reminded me to again thank our wonderful medical staff and the need for all of us to express how grateful we should be that they’re behind us and determined to make our lives better, especially during the dark days of COVID-19.
And speaking of our dedicated doctors, an article I read online recently caught my eye because it went into all the stuff that doctors hear from their patients that leave them not so warm and fuzzy. According to researchers who went directly to doctors, the worst thing you can say to your doctor is, "I Googled this."
Now, I know we all love Google, and it’s the first place I go when Alexa is napping. But the learned medical community counters that Google searches often show and describe health complications in the most extreme form versus health issues that are specific to each person and "relative to many variables," which can place your medical malady anywhere on the scale of moderate to extreme. It's difficult for practitioners to explain a situation when the patient has already researched the issue between 1-3 a.m. and has come to their own conclusion based on what they collected, courtesy of Google.
For instance, take an annoying hangnail, that irritating jagged piece of skin that stiffly juts out from the side of a fingernail. It seems to get caught on everything, and if you pick long enough at it, the pain is all you think about. The word “infection” is the only word you center on after a Google search and not long after, you’re in the process of deciding which relative will inherit your coin collection once the infected hangnail has taken your life.
"I need this specific medication" is another comment that should be avoided.
Through Google, people tend to "self-diagnose" themselves and believe they know exactly what they need to get help. But the reason doctors are responsible for your prescription is because they often know what will work best for you specifically, which may not be what a general Google search tells you. And some medications don’t work well with other medications and your doctor has the whole list of what you’re taking ahead of time, so he/she can weigh all the pros and cons.
The last place I would want to go is the hospital, but, according to the survey, the third most annoying statement made to doctors is, "I need to go to the hospital." Your doctor typically knows what’s best for you, and not every health problem requires a trip to the hospital (COVID threat or hangnail? Not even close).
Doctors hear often, "I can't get the flu shot because it gives me the flu." Patients often come to appointments with this misconception, but this is one of the most common health myths. According to research, vaccines are almost never made from live viruses. While the flu shot can cause a short-lasting immune response, it will not give you the flu. And no matter what your mother told you when she insisted that you wear that extra scarf and skull cap, weather alone can't cause someone to get sick. Infectious illnesses come from bacteria and viruses, not inclement weather.
Another thing a doctor hears often is, “It's probably just stress." Sure, stress can make you sick, but if you downplay your other symptoms, your doctor is less likely to take them seriously. You'll also want to avoid the phrase, "I have headaches, but I might just be anxious.” Who isn’t anxious these days? Your doctor needs all the details of why you’re feeling the way you do, so make it easy for him instead of generalizing what you think is wrong with you.
“Surely you've heard of..." is another turnoff for doctors. For example, it’s fine to come to your appointment armed with questions about an arthritis medication that you saw advertised on TV or a new study you read about, but don't assume your doctor saw it, too. Doctors are too busy saving lives, so if you want to discuss an article you read, take a moment to print it out and bring it to your appointment. If you’ve heard about a new drug that just hit the market, bring along a one-page write-up about it. Most doctors will be happy to have the extra information.
The absolute worst thing you can say to your doctor is, "I'm sorry I wasted your time."
It's your doctor's goal to take care of you, and there's nothing wrong with leaving a checkup—or even the emergency room—with a relatively clean bill of health. If something doesn't feel right, get it checked out. It's better to go to the ER with chest pain (or just a feeling that something isn't right) and come out with heartburn medication than to stay home and have a heart attack.
So, as we enter the fall, and get closer to Thanksgiving, let’s give an early thanks to our dedicated doctors, nurses, and medical staff for all their hard work and for being there whenever we needed their help.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
