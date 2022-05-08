Paying homage to Mom

Today is Mother’s Day and, once again, like in decades past, my kids no doubt struggled with what to give me for this special day. Although according to cardsdirect.com, the most popular day for sending greeting cards is Christmas, with Valentine’s Day next in line, Mother’s Day ranks No. 3 in card giving.

In America, the postal workers will sort millions of cards, and the overnight delivery persons will work lots of overtime to get everything to waiting mothers, but in some parts of the world, tradition is very different to celebrate mothers.

Peruvians take Mother’s Day celebrations seriously and have activities throughout the week leading up to the day, including dinner parties, poetry reading and gifting mothers with flowers. Peruvian families also gather at cemeteries on Mother’s Day as a part of the celebration to pay homage to mothers who are no longer in this world through flower tributes and prayers.

In Sweden, children play a big part in Mother’s Day celebrations. Tradition tells them to sell little plastic flowers before Mother’s Day and use the money that they make from these flowers to send mothers with many children on vacation for the day. Nice idea!

Japanese call Mother’s Day “haha no hi” and it’s a holiday they treat with care. On this day, the children sketch different colorful illustrations and call them “my mother.” The various drawings are collated and entered into an exhibition and later sent to countries around the world. Also, children make meals from recipes that they learned from their mothers and give their mothers presents.

Just as in the West, the people of India make Mother’s Day a time to reflect on the importance of mothers in their lives. The Hindu people celebrate for 10 days in October in a festival they call Durga Puja. Durga is the name of a goddess who protects people from evil and is also popularly known as “The Universal Mother.” People send cards and send treats to their mothers to enjoy.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May in Spain. Although shops all over Spain make a brisk business selling chocolates, flowers and greeting cards, many children enjoy crafting a gift for Mom as a special way to say thank you.

In Taiwan, Mother’s Day is very important because it coincides with Buddha’s birthday celebration, which is the second Sunday of May. As such, it is a huge celebration with a lot of spiritual significance. Activities that take place on this day include the washing of the Buddha, carnivals and holding lavish parties. They also hold award ceremonies to honor model mothers hosted by schools, local governments and associations.

Mother’s Day, or Dia de las Madres, is May 10 in Mexico. It’s a hugely popular occasion celebrated throughout the country, with special events sponsored by schools, churches, cities and civic groups. The family tradition is for children to come to their mother’s house on the eve of Mother’s Day (May 9). Festive Mother’s Day masses, handmade gifts, flowers, cards and children’s’ school presentations are also often part of the nationwide observance.

Australians continue the tradition of wearing carnations on Mother’s Day. The carnation has a special connotation attached in that a colored carnation signifies that a person’s mother is living while a white carnation is used to honor a deceased mother. Besides their own mothers, children honor their grandmothers and other women who love and care for them as a mother.

Mother’s Day celebrations in Ireland take place on the fourth Sunday in the Christian fasting month of Lent. This corresponds to the day on which Mother’s Day or “Mothering Sunday” is celebrated in the UK, but the tradition remains the same of thanking mothers for all their love and affection.

In many years past, Yugoslavia had one of the most unique Mother’s Day celebrations in the world. The celebration, which happens in December, had children sneak into the bedrooms of their mothers very early in the morning to tie them up. To be released, the mother must present her children with gifts when she wakes up. As insensitive as this may sound, it was harmless and fun that both parties looked forward to. The article did not indicate whether people still carried on the tradition in that region of the world.

My wish for what I want for Mother’s Day remains the same as it has in years past, perhaps more so today than any other year: World Peace. Doing a little Google research to see if others share my ideal, I came across peacealliance.org. I asked to be put on their future newsletter database.

I particularly liked their narrative goals. The Peace Alliance and The Peace Alliance Educational Institute seek to operate under the following guiding principles:

Nonviolence

: The Peace Alliance will uphold the highest level of regard for all individuals and organizations. We commit to operate with integrity, with open communication and with respect for people, environment, and process. We will endeavor to communicate our message in ways that do not do violence to the message itself.

Cooperation

: We will maintain an attitude of support and appreciation while working together on behalf of the common good. Our behavior will be consistent with our mission and core values as we strive to participate in a shared responsibility and shared leadership model.

Harmlessness

: We will strive never to compromise our core values and principles, and will maintain our nonviolent focus in all things.

Clarity and Simplicity

: We will maintain our focus as we keep things simple and work for the practical application of the vision and principles we share.

All of the above would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift for me and all mothers, fathers, too.

Happy Mother’s Day to all – enjoy your special day!

