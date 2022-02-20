Paying homage to our First Ladies

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the true meaning of the quote, “Behind every great/successful man there stands a woman,” is in no way a slight to women, but rather a compliment that emphasizes the fact that men’s success often depends on the work and support of their wives (or significant others).

With Presidents’ Day coming up tomorrow, rather than devote the column to past presidents, I thought I would pay homage to past first ladies that may not have received the credit they deserved for supporting the men they loved performing the most stressful job in existence.

Starting at the beginning, George Washington’s wife, Martha, was the first to be given the title “lady” by the press, as in “Lady Washington,” and the first wife of a president to appear on a U.S. postage stamp. The stamp sold for 1 1/2 cents.

John Adams’ wife, Abigail, was an early champion of the equality of women as she urged her husband to “remember the ladies” when he was writing the nation’s Declaration of Independence in 1776. She also was the first woman to be both a president’s wife and the mother of a president, and the first to live in the White House.