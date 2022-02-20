Paying homage to our First Ladies

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the true meaning of the quote, “Behind every great/successful man there stands a woman,” is in no way a slight to women, but rather a compliment that emphasizes the fact that men’s success often depends on the work and support of their wives (or significant others).
With Presidents’ Day coming up tomorrow, rather than devote the column to past presidents, I thought I would pay homage to past first ladies that may not have received the credit they deserved for supporting the men they loved performing the most stressful job in existence.
Starting at the beginning, George Washington’s wife, Martha, was the first to be given the title “lady” by the press, as in “Lady Washington,” and the first wife of a president to appear on a U.S. postage stamp. The stamp sold for 1 1/2 cents.
John Adams’ wife, Abigail, was an early champion of the equality of women as she urged her husband to “remember the ladies” when he was writing the nation’s Declaration of Independence in 1776. She also was the first woman to be both a president’s wife and the mother of a president, and the first to live in the White House.
James Madison’s wife, Dolly, is the only first lady given an honorary seat on the floor of Congress, and she was the first American to respond to a telegraph message sent by inventor Samuel Morse.
James Monroe's wife, Elizabeth, didn’t fare too well when she first arrived. She chose to end the custom of a president's wife making the first social call on the wives of other officials in Washington. D.C. women were insulted and boycotted her White House receptions, causing hard feelings all the way around.
James Polk’s wife, Sarah, worked as the president's secretary without taking a salary, which was very unselfish of her. However, she created many hard feelings when she forbade dancing and playing cards in the White House.
Franklin Pierce’s wife, Jane, discouraged her husband’s interest in politics, but she had no choice to accept it when he won the election. Sadly, two months before his inauguration, Mrs. Pierce was overtaken with grief and depression when she witnessed the gruesome death of their only living son in a train accident. She never completely recovered from the trauma.
James Buchanan was a bachelor, so his niece, Harriet Lane, filled in. An avid art collector, Lane upon her death bequeathed her collection to the Smithsonian Institution, which today includes the National Gallery of Art.
Abraham Lincoln’s wife, Mary, faced criticism from all over as she was the first to hold séances in the White House. She was attacked in the press for lavish purchases during wartime and she faced critics as she fought next to Abe for the abolition of slavery. Not one to cave, she remained strong and steadfast in her loyalty to what her husband believed in.
Andrew Johnson’s wife, Eliza, taught her husband how to spell and pronounce words properly, but tuberculosis prevented her from performing her duties as first lady. Instead, their daughter, Martha Patterson, served as White House hostess. Forget about planning fancy breakfast shindigs -- Martha chose instead to perform her daily chore of milking cows at the White House every morning.
Rutherford B. Hayes’ wife, Lucy, was the first to ban all alcoholic beverages from the White House to the dismay of all who sat at stuffy dinners. Kids loved her, however, as she hosted the first Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn.
Grover Cleveland’s wife, Frances, was the youngest first lady — age 21 — and the only bride of a president to marry — and give birth — in the White House.
Benjamin Harrison’s wife, Caroline, was the first to use electricity and have a Christmas tree in the White House. Not as grand as we see today, but I’m sure the tree had its own special charm.
William Howard Taft’s wife, Helen, was a true mover and shaker. She was the first first lady to own and drive a car, to ride in her husband’s inaugural parade, to support women's suffrage, to publish her memoirs, to smoke cigarettes, and successfully lobby for safety standards in federal workplaces.
Woodrow Wilson’s first wife, Ellen, was the only professional artist to become first lady. Something you may not know about Wilson: after Ellen’s death in the White House, he went on to marry Edith Wilson, a direct descendant of American Indian princess Pocahontas.
Warren G. Harding’s wife, Florence, was the first first lady to vote, fly in an airplane, operate a movie camera, own a radio, and invite movie stars to the White House. She also was accused of poisoning her husband, who died during his third year in office. But that’s another big story if you want to check it out online. His death remains shrouded in mystery.
Calvin Coolidge’s wife, Grace, worked as a teacher of deaf students and became the first first lady to speak in sound newsreels.
Franklin D. Roosevelt’s wife, Eleanor, was the first first lady to hold regular press conferences, write a daily newspaper column and a monthly magazine column, and host a weekly radio show.
Dwight D. Eisenhower’s wife, Mamie, appeared in television commercials when her husband ran for president. Her one vice? She never missed her TV soap operas in the White House.
Richard Nixon’s wife, Pat, created White House tours for the blind and deaf, and she was the first first lady to wear pants in public. Thanks, Pat, for helping us gals to pave the way.
Gerald Ford’s wife, Betty, once worked as a professional dancer with the Martha Graham Company. She also founded an alcohol and drug treatment center in California that bears her name.
JFK’s wife, Jackie, was a fashion icon and the first lady to make the pillbox hat so popular. However, Kathy McKeon, Jackie’s assistant, revealed in her book that from 1964 through 1977, she lived with Jackie at her Fifth Avenue apartment, maintaining her boss's overflowing wardrobe, which was a tough job in itself.
"The bedroom walk-in closet was jam-packed with Madam's everyday clothing, all arranged according to color," McKeon writes. "I had never seen such a dazzling selection of shoes! London-look boots, pumps in every color, spotless sneakers for morning jogs around the reservoir."
Their soles, however, possessed the most fascinating tidbit of all.
"More intriguing to me was the quarter-inch lift affixed to one heel on each pair of shoes, apparently meant to compensate for one leg being slightly shorter than the other," she claims. "No one would have ever guessed."
You were my favorite, Jackie, uneven leg lengths and all.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.