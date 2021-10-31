Paying the price of living in flood zones

The program, as administered until now, has other perverse attributes. One is skewing benefits disproportionately to high-income communities. Another is typically undercharging people with expensive homes while overcharging those with more modest dwellings.

A beachfront mansion gets off easy, while a modest bungalow farther inland doesn’t. The new system helps to correct such inequities: 23% of policyholders will see their rates go down.

At a time when oceans are rising and storms are intensifying, federal flood insurance has also fueled population growth in the very coastal areas that face the greatest threat.

Not only has the program encouraged people to build houses in high-risk areas; it has encouraged them to rebuild after nature has done its worst. Some 30,000 homes covered by the program have been wrecked multiple times. Insurance should foster prudence by penalizing folly. This version does just the opposite.

But the Biden reforms don’t sit well with politicians whose constituents will face higher premiums. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is a liberal, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is a conservative, but both signed a letter to FEMA taking issue with the changes. Joining them in this bipartisan opposition were senators from New Jersey, Florida and Mississippi. Guess what those states have in common.

Insurance exists so that people can protect against hazards that are not certain but are foreseeable. Far be it from me to begrudge those who own big boats. But they can buy their own life jackets.

Follow Steve Chapman on Twitter @SteveChapman13 or at www.facebook.com/stevechapman13. To find out more about Chapman, visit www.creators.com.