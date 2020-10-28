Peace before and after Election Day - Generations

Rather than coming out from nowhere, election anger is the result of a complex series of events in our brain. According to psychologists, our body’s default setting is calm and even-temperedness, with the prefrontal cortex doing a huge job. This part of the brain controls intense emotions and impulses, is the carrier of empathy, and where we can see multiple sides of a situation. When our brain detects stress — like when we get upset reading a news story or watching a political debate — it diverts oxygen and glucose from the PFC to the amygdala gland. This little gland plays a strong role in why we display emotions and why we behave the way we do. It has several brain functions, but its best known for its role in helping our bodies process fear and threats by initiating a fight or flight response to dangerous or threatening situations. The adrenal glands then pump stress hormones to prepare our bodies to fight or run. These hormones make our hearts race, blood pressure increase, skin feel hot and muscles tense. Even if it’s just fighting with words, in a fight-flight mode, often it feels good to name-call or hit below the belt because our physiology is telling us we’re threatened.