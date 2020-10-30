Peace before and after Election Day — Generations

The article went on to say that if this response sounds familiar, in 2019, 56% of U.S. adults said they were already stressed about the 2020 presidential election — up from 52% in 2016 — according to an annual survey by the American Psychological Association. The report also found that more than half of U.S. adults said they want to stay informed, but the news stresses them out. Surprisingly, the study broke it down by party affiliation: 71% of Democrats, 53% of independents and 48% of Republicans said the 2020 election is a major source of stress. And that’s as close as I’ll get to mentioning any party.

Another important point in the article was that although anger is super-common, it often stems from other emotions, such as fear and frustration. People are often afraid that something they have will be taken away; in political psychology, it’s known as "perceived deprivation." Frustration also may result in anger.

Experts say our political views have become more tightly wound into our identities than ever before, joining other identifiers, such as race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, job and location. Because political affiliation has become part of who we are, not just what we think, more aspects of our lives may feel politicized, and therefore challenges to our views may feel more personal.