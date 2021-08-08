Perseverance has worked wonders in all ages

None of us really know what will happen next in our lives or what kind of fateful decisions are going to be needed in the future, but the great majority of individuals have the power of perseverance built into them through a variety of sources. For some, faith and family offer hope. For others, the lessons of history, family or a simple belief in themselves gives hopeful optimism. Certain objects, too, provide individuals and groups with common beliefs and aims.

We may draw strength and courage from how others deal with opportunities. There is strength in the practice of perseverance because all of us have been in the moment at one time or another and got through something or made a big decision which changed the course of life.

Perseverance is defined as persistence; to continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty often with no seeming possibility for success. Some define perseverance as a mix of passion and grit. Grit is defined as having courage and resolve; displaying strength of character in the midst of situations. As the high school football season begins, it can be akin to the practice of grinding through a game and seeing it to the finish.