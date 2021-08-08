Perseverance has worked wonders in all ages

None of us really know what will happen next in our lives or what kind of fateful decisions are going to be needed in the future, but the great majority of individuals have the power of perseverance built into them through a variety of sources. For some, faith and family offer hope. For others, the lessons of history, family or a simple belief in themselves gives hopeful optimism. Certain objects, too, provide individuals and groups with common beliefs and aims.
We may draw strength and courage from how others deal with opportunities. There is strength in the practice of perseverance because all of us have been in the moment at one time or another and got through something or made a big decision which changed the course of life.
Perseverance is defined as persistence; to continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty often with no seeming possibility for success. Some define perseverance as a mix of passion and grit. Grit is defined as having courage and resolve; displaying strength of character in the midst of situations. As the high school football season begins, it can be akin to the practice of grinding through a game and seeing it to the finish.
We value grit as individuals. A great many of us are optimists. We like the hero and want to see them succeed. As parents, we want to allow our children to struggle though something, if possible and safe, in order to figure some things out about their own resilience. Grit, optimism, resilience and passion teach us great things about life and give us hope too. Once we’ve accomplished something once and seen the value in it, we might be ready with the faith to do it once again.
Rudy Ruettiger is an example of all these things. As a 5-foot-6 football player, he had a desire to play on the University of Notre Dame’s football team. On paper, he did not have the grades or the physical stature to be admitted to the university or to make the team. Yet, bit by bit, he worked tirelessly to first enter school and find himself on the practice squad. In the school’s final home game in 1975, “Rudy” made it into the game in the last seconds and made an historic tackle. At the time, he became the only football player ever to be carried off the field. His story is a reminder about how hard we are willing to work for just a few seconds to see dreams come true.
Gertrude Ederle comes to mind. She was the best female swimmer in the country in the 1920s and set a goal to swim the 14-mile English Channel. She failed the first time, but did not give up. To make a second attempt, she gave up her amateur status in order to fund her swim. She accomplished the feat not only as the first woman, but also finished faster than any man. When people discuss perseverance, they mention failure. Failure does not need to be a permanent condition and can be a great teacher. Learning the lessons from failure is an important part of any struggle.
Artist Vincent Van Gogh said something wonderful, “I long so much to make beautiful things, but beautiful things require effort and disappointment and perseverance.”
All of us are not dealt the same hand in life, but that does not mean we are not made for challenges, both present and future. The psychologist Viktor Frankl came to this awareness in the midst of Nazi terror during the Holocaust. With people dying around him each day and separated from his wife in a concentration camp, he pondered some important questions. He observed people were thinking, “Why is this happening to me?” instead, he started thinking about “What is life asking of me?” The latter question helped him live through the horror of the camps and the loss of his wife. Asking questions of ourselves and others is an important part of persevering.
George Washington was not only a great military leader but he inspired his men with discipline and gave them hope. He persevered with his men against the greatest army in the world and set precedents we still come back to. President Harry Truman made the historic decision to order the dropping of the atomic bomb which helped end a war. He always said it was his decision to make. He was responsible and accountable in his persistence and grit to make an important decision. He valued learning about how other people made decisions and drew on their experiences.
Perseverance takes courage. The power of a person’s belief in themselves and others is often a test of faith and endurance.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.