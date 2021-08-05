Persistent practice makes for peaceful life

Among the early monks who lived in Egypt’s Scetes desert in the third and fourth centuries, a story circulated about two older men who shared a house, but never argued with one another.
According to the tale, one day one of the men said to the other, “Let us also pick a quarrel with each other, even as other men do.”
The other answered that he wasn’t even sure how arguments got started, so the first man thought for a moment before coming up with a plan.
“Behold, I will set a brick in the midst of us,” he said. “I will say ‘This is mine,’ and you shall say, ‘It is not thine, but mine.’”
Both men imagined that from this disagreement, an argument would begin. So they found a brick, placed it on the floor between them, and stood face to face for a moment before the first man opened his mouth.
“This is mine,” he said, reaching out and placing his hand on the brick.
The other looked at him and replied. “This is not so, for it is mine.”
Without a second thought, the first man relented.
“Straightway, the other replied to him,” the story concludes. “‘If it be so, and the brick is thine, then take it and go.’ Thus, they were not able to make a quarrel.”
As humans, we are more creatures of habit than most of us would like to admit. Do we have free will? Yes. Do we make choices every day? Certainly. But whether we want to admit it or not, our decisions are usually predominantly a product of our circumstances, ingrained thought patterns and habits.
When we’re not thinking about it, we casually admit this is true. Have you ever heard someone say that they “couldn’t help it?” Have you ever led off with the excuse, “That’s just the way I am?” Habit is a powerful influence, and every moment of every day, our thoughts, words and actions continue to form and reinforce habits that influence our future decisions.
Jesus addresses this in Matthew 15. As he teaches the disciples, he brings up the religious leaders who appear holy outside, but internally, their hearts are not in it. Jesus begins by taking on the ancient dietary customs, saying that it’s not what we put into our mouths that defile us but what comes out of them.
“Whatever enters the mouth goes into the stomach and then out of the body,” he says. “But the things that come out of a person’s mouth come from the heart.”
In other words, the things we do and say reveal who we really are. The problem with saying something I will soon wish I hadn’t is the heart attitudes behind those words. At the root, my problem isn’t that I sometimes do things I shouldn’t, but that, over the years, I’ve trained my heart to be weak and wicked.
And modern neuroscience agrees with this assessment. I’m not a scientist by any stretch of the imagination, but my understanding of it is that my thoughts, reactions and behaviors create electrical paths in my heart. Whenever I make a decision, certain electrical pathways are reinforced, making it easier for me to make the same decision the next time the situation arises. Basically, we are constantly training ourselves to be the type of people we will eventually become.
For decades, the men in the story had trained themselves to be peacemakers. They had reinforced electrical pathways in their brains that led them to become selfless and gentle. So when the opportunity for an argument arose, the choice they ended up making was to continue to live in peace. As Jesus would have said, their hearts were filled with peace, so whenever they spoke, peace came out through their mouths.
The same is true for you. You may not be a peaceful, selfless person right now. You might not be able to relate to a story about two men who were incapable of starting an argument. You may have habits you wish you could kick or toxic thought patterns you’d like to push to the side. These things don’t change easily. That’s what Jesus said — my behavior is a visible extension of my invisible thought patterns. But I can change. The Bible is full of people who changed. God promises to give the faithful a new heart, and even neuroscience admits the electrical pathways in my brain can be rewired; it just takes time and intentionality to grow into the kind of person God wants me to be.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.