Persistent practice makes for peaceful life

And modern neuroscience agrees with this assessment. I’m not a scientist by any stretch of the imagination, but my understanding of it is that my thoughts, reactions and behaviors create electrical paths in my heart. Whenever I make a decision, certain electrical pathways are reinforced, making it easier for me to make the same decision the next time the situation arises. Basically, we are constantly training ourselves to be the type of people we will eventually become.

For decades, the men in the story had trained themselves to be peacemakers. They had reinforced electrical pathways in their brains that led them to become selfless and gentle. So when the opportunity for an argument arose, the choice they ended up making was to continue to live in peace. As Jesus would have said, their hearts were filled with peace, so whenever they spoke, peace came out through their mouths.

The same is true for you. You may not be a peaceful, selfless person right now. You might not be able to relate to a story about two men who were incapable of starting an argument. You may have habits you wish you could kick or toxic thought patterns you’d like to push to the side. These things don’t change easily. That’s what Jesus said — my behavior is a visible extension of my invisible thought patterns. But I can change. The Bible is full of people who changed. God promises to give the faithful a new heart, and even neuroscience admits the electrical pathways in my brain can be rewired; it just takes time and intentionality to grow into the kind of person God wants me to be.

Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.