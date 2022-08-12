Plan the life you want to live

For many years, I have held to the opinion that a culture’s literature is possibly its best barometer of quality.

There are many notable, knowledgeable people who would reverse that statement’s logic to explain that literature does not so much reflect a culture as it shapes its character. One can go on ad infinitum debating the issue, but today’s date in 1915, gives cause for the opinion. It was on that occasion that the novel, “Of Human Bondage,” by William Somerset Maugham was published. The book immediately became a best seller and has remained a literary influence. To this day it is ranked as No. 66 of the best English-language novels in history.

But it must be said, in truth, most people find it tedious and boring.

Here follows a highly concise summary: The main character, Philip Carey, is orphaned at 9 years of age upon the death of his mother, his father having passed away a few months before. He is sent to live with an aunt and uncle, the latter being coldly disposed toward him. Philip finds great comfort as well as solitude in the vast library available to him, and is eventually sent away to a boarding school. Feeling forced toward earning a scholarship for Oxford, he elects instead to travel to Germany. His guardians, in time, persuade him to move to London under an apprenticeship. There, he senses rejection by the few friends he makes, as well as being coerced into a lifestyle he rejects. He decides to move to Paris in order to study art, meets Fanny Price, who is in love with him, but he not with her. She commits suicide, and he is off again floundering about Europe. He studies medicine but does not enjoy it, meets Nora and Mildred, rejects Nora and falls in love with Mildred, who rejects him for his best friend. Everything pretty much continues to slide down the slippery slope of the novel. Mildred winds up dying of syphilis, because she has become a prostitute; Philip goes to Spain, where he loses all his money and wanders the streets penniless. Eventually, a cantankerous physician takes him in and he meets Sally. Sally has a simple philosophy of life: man is born, marries, has children and then dies. Philip is not in love with her and does not enjoy his life or career, but settles for her as a wife and his job as an existence.

Depressing, is it not?

But “Of Human Bondage” was a literary success because so many people could relate to it. One is obliged to wonder how many souls there are out there who honestly feel that they have “settled” for a lifestyle of survival they actually despise. Many literature scholars have openly expressed that the novel is in reality autobiographical, that Maugham was actually writing about his own dissatisfaction with life. They also accept that the major theme of the novel is “submission to passion is human bondage, while exercise of reason is human liberty.” In short, Philip (and maybe Maugham) was living by his meandering sensations instead of sitting down and formulating a workable plan for life. He went through each day void of a goal, which also meant he had no direction or plan for achieving it. In his self-evaluation, Maugham once confessed the fault that for friends, he often “chose personality over character.”

Perhaps the major theme of the novel is summed up in the military admonition, “Plan your work and work your plan.” If one were to peruse the scriptures, they would find that the Bible has quite a bit to say about the wisdom of planning. In the Book of Proverbs, there are such sagacious tidbits like, “In everything, the prudent acts in knowledge, but the fool flaunts his folly,” and we often overlook depth of the Jesus’ parable that we relegate to the children in their ditty singing, “The wise man built his house upon the rock …”

Maybe we need to listen to the children!