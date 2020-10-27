Plans to just reopen are idiotic

William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor, says just letting the virus go on a rampage would amount to mass murder.

While economic hardship can lead to deaths of despair, so can loss of a loved one. Add to that the uncountable cost of heart disease, lung ailments and other lingering health problems that haunt even many young survivors of the disease.

Besides, several states that strenuously locked down to curb the spread of the disease are already reopening in a generally slow and controlled manner. We see the possibilities in countries that imposed harsh rules early on. Japan, Australia and South Korea, for example, are almost COVID-19-free.

Lockdown alternatives

Some public health experts who don't advocate lockdowns as the main way to curb the virus do urge the wearing of masks, social distancing, testing and contact tracing. That is, people go about their business but adopt measures to control the spread.

That could be a plausible argument in a country not led by Trump. He's done less than zero to support those steps. Nothing could be more dimwitted or cruel than his mocking people who wear masks. About his plan to protect the elderly, there isn't one.