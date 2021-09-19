Political bullies affect more than just election

I’m writing this column on 9/11 so by the time it’s published, the saddest day in America will have passed and, with it, 20 years of pain that will never be forgotten. The pictures of Bush and Biden at the ceremonies were heartfelt to see — unity is a beautiful thing and unequal to any other tribute, because it creates a sense of one in America in a time when we are so divided.

The following day, America went back to the norm of political ads, stories and action that dominate our culture, especially online. Not only are people spouting their views, but politicians seemed to have hogged the media, and they have a lot to say about people they are running against. Most of it is cruel.

What hurts my heart is that their rhetoric affects our children. Children hear and absorb a lot more than most adults realize, and when political speeches contain bullying and inflammatory language, it can have a huge impact on kids.

Many young people will say they aspire to be president someday, and even if they don’t want to be president when they grow up, many kids are in awe of the country’s leader. But during an election, what are they learning from people running for the highest office in the country, including the minions of political office seekers under the president?