Politicians can't block online critics

The short-lived Gazette grievance enjoyed a longer lifespan than my Facebook comments, which were quickly purged from Philbeck’s page. Repostings yielded the same result. Engaging the commissioner on Twitter earned me a place on his block list.

After current Gaston County residents told me they, too, saw critical comments disappear, I sought help from the Duke University First Amendment Clinic. Professors Sarah Ludington and Nicole Ligon, adjunct professor Amanda Martin and Duke law students Danielle Siegel, Ben Rossi, Olivia Sone and Zane Martin provided top-notch representation.

With an expertly drafted civil complaint in hand, we prevailed upon Philbeck to stop removing negative comments and blocking people from any social media account he uses for public business. We signed a settlement agreement on March 4. As of this writing, the commissioner has kept his word.

On occasion, tweets complete with screen captures showing evidence of politicians’ unlawful blocking bubble to the surface in my Twitter timeline. Fuller isn’t sure if that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I don’t have a lot of empirical evidence about how prevalent it is,” he said. “I think there are probably a lot of folks who suffer in silence.”