Politicians shouldn’t play politics with schools

It seems we are living through another era when public schools are under both assault and scrutiny. This should not be surprising considering public schools represent a microcosm of society. In the 1920s, the teaching of the theory of evolution was the crunch issue. In the 1950s and 1960s, school prayer, busing, and integration were the hot-button items.
There has not always been faith in public schools and the pandemic shutdown and remote learning frayed at the edges of many people’s trust of educational institutions.
A few weeks ago, an elected politician tweeted his view that it was time to begin pulling students out of public schools. This comment was not only left unexplained, but also seems a slap in the face to public school teachers in the state. In the last two years, public school teachers have suffered through a shutdown, were forced by the pandemic to completely retool their teaching delivery, and above all, continue to care deeply for their students. None are perfect, including myself. We make mistakes, do not always say the right thing, but none of us joined this profession to not give it a good hard try each day.
I understand why Rep. Madison Cawthorn made his statement, but I’m incredibly incensed by it. I believe he is a principled leader for the party he represents - as I hope every leader is. But, he is wrong. Public schools are healthy and safe places. They are good places. I hope Cawthorn will come to my school and see if he still feels the same way. Come through its halls and see the wonderful people working their tails off to take care of students, getting there early, staying late, writing letters of recommendation for students, emailing parents, filling out gobs of paperwork, and most of all, taking care of kids.
I suspect Mr. Cawthorn made his statement in the wake of reports made about teachers supposedly indoctrinating students and from the news media coverage of parents participating in heated debates with various school boards within the state and the nation over issues like critical race theory.
The climate between schools, parents and school boards is blistering at the moment. Feelings over mask mandates, the teaching of critical race theory, teacher indoctrination, school safety, and other measures are coming to the boiling point. As in the past, the cultural wars have entered the political world of the nation’s schools.
In August, a North Carolina panel established by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson released a comprehensive report attesting to parental concerns about teachers indoctrinating students with their suggested political agendas, showing bias toward students who display minority views, pushing social agendas onto students without their consent, and displaying open racism. The report is convincing in many ways. Thus, several members of the General Assembly have introduced House Bill 324 with provisions outlawing these types of activities and not purporting one race to be superior to others while making it punishable for teachers to promote or support certain concepts as facts. The language of the bill is vague for a reason and is getting a lot of attention.
I’ll admit my school has not always had a great record on racial matters. We’ve had issues regarding the wearing of rebel flag T-shirts, and more recently, a hateful photograph posted on social media last spring. Those moments created hurt and pain for many of our faculty and students, but allowed us to work through issues of misunderstanding and prejudice among students and teachers. We are finding ways to continue to build community.
Parents have a responsibility to be involved in what students are learning. Teachers need to continue to collaborate in order to make sure their own biases and prejudices are being detected by administrative review and peer observances. Many school curriculums are approved by state school boards and are vetted numerous times by educational vendors and school teachers. In other words, there are many checks on the kinds of material being taught to students. Yet, vigilance is required by all to maintain the integrity of the instruction students receive.
Parents have an absolute right to decide what is best for their students. As a public school instructor, I am not against charter schools or homeschools. Education helps us keep this democracy intact. And right now, as always, a good history class is needed to remind individuals of many of those principles of democratic civility and citizenship.
Politicians should either visit public schools or stay out of the conversations. Even so, school issues are polling among the top interests for voters in the immediate local and upcoming national midterm elections next year.
Cawthorn’s tweet was unfair. Yes, public schools are not perfect. There are horror stories where things have not gone right, but quitting on public schools is not an option.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.