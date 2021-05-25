Politics derail writer's tenure track

That conflicts with King's account of the imbroglio. She expressed disappointment that the board didn't grant tenure, noting she and the Hussman School faculty unanimously endorsed the application.

Political meddling is the only explanation for trustees' trepidation that passes the smell test. Alternate theories, such as that the board was concerned about granting tenure to a first-time professor or that the lack of a doctorate degree hurt Hannah-Jones' chances, simply don't wash.

Most Knight chairs receive tenured appointments as full professors. Academic work history has never been a prerequisite, as the Knight Foundation's endowments are meant to bring working journalists and news industry professionals into the classroom.

"Hannah-Jones, a 2003 master's graduate of UNC, has equivalent academic credentials to the prior two chairs at the school," Damon Kiesow, who holds the Knight chair in digital editing and producing at the University of Missouri, wrote in a statement co-signed by 22 other Knight professors. "Both received tenure upon appointment. The unequal treatment is clear in this case."