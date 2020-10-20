Politics stink worse than stink bugs

Just after capturing my latest stinky invader the other night, I watched “The Social Dilemma” on Netflix.

It argues that social media platforms are damaging our society — and our politics — by deploying powerful computer algorithms that monitor our online usage patterns to better understand our likes and dislikes, so they can hold our attention and keep us logged in.

The more we use these platforms, the more they know about us — and the more ads these platforms can sell for us to click, generating billions of dollars.

These platforms are designed to be addictive — to give us a dopamine hit when someone “likes” something we posted — so that we spend as much time as possible online, generating revenue by clicking on ads.

But it’s more than that. Social media platforms have the power to not only predict our behavior, but to shape and manipulate it — by feeding us content and friends customized to our unique likes and needs, which we find agreeable and validating.

If you have liberal views, liberal content will pop up in your news feed. If you have conservative views, conservative content will display. If you have conspiracy views, left or right, guess what you’ll see in your news feed.