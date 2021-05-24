Poll finds cracks in Trump’s base

The poll traced Trump’s negatives to his personality — “exaggerating, bragging, bullying, lying.” The big problem is the “big lie” — Trump’s claim he won the election but that it was stolen from him.

Carter’s poll asked if voters agree or disagree that “Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election.” Most Republicans, 64%, agreed. But 23% disagreed. Democrats disagreed by 93% to 6%. Most important, independents disagreed by 61% to 27%, more than 2-to-1.

This isn’t the only bad poll for Trump. The Washington Post reported that the National Republican Congressional Committee’s recent polling in core battleground districts found that “Trump’s unfavorable ratings were 15 points higher than his favorable ones. ... Nearly twice as many voters had a strongly unfavorable view of the former president as had a strongly favorable one.”

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has stood up to Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the committee's staffers left out that finding when they briefed a party retreat in April.

Republican leaders are in denial — about the election, the Jan. 6 riot and, now, Trump’s polls. If his poll numbers keep going down, will Republicans go down with him?

Gary Pearce was a newspaperman, political consultant and adviser to Gov. Jim Hunt. He blogs about politics and government at newdayfornc.com.