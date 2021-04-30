Power of words can wound or heal

History should have remembered Richard Jewell as a hero. While working as a security guard at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Jewell discovered three pipe bombs in a duffel bag. He acted quickly, alerting law enforcement and evacuating the area around the bag. Even though the bomb went off before he could clear the park, only two people lost their lives. The death toll would have almost certainly been much higher had it not been for his quick action.
Three days after the bombing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned that Jewell was a suspect in the bombing because he fit the FBI’s profile of the suspect. This report thrust Jewell into the national spotlight, but as a criminal, not a hero.
For the next three months, speculation mounted, each news outlet seemingly trying to outdo the sensationalism of the others. He was characterized as a failure — a loser who lived with his mother — a sad and lonely man who was exactly the type of person who would stuff a few pipe bombs in a duffel bag to make someone else’s life as miserable as his.
As the media frenzy wore on, legal pressure shifted into overdrive as well. The FBI publicly searched his home twice and subjected him to 24-hour surveillance. Agents questioned friends, associates and former employers and seemed to have no problem leaking their theories to overly eager journalists.
On Oct. 26, 1996, after 88 days of relentless scrutiny, the U.S. attorney’s office finally exonerated Jewell, but the damage had been done. The media quickly lost interest in Jewell, the unlikely hero, and he would spend the next 11 years working to undo the damage before his untimely death in 2007. He was only 44.
The Book of Proverbs, the Hebrew Bible’s collection of wisdom sayings, has a lot to say about the power of words.
Chapter 12 observes, “The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.”
Chapter 18 tells us that in the tongue is the power of life and death.
And in a verse that almost seems to anticipate our age of 24-hour news channels and social media echo chambers, Chapter 10 says, “When there are many words, sin is unavoidable.”
Perhaps it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have that saying scrolled across our phones as a reminder … just saying.
Jewell felt the power of “many words.” His name was eventually cleared, and he was even publicly honored as a hero a year before his death. But the damage and stress caused by many words changed his life forever. Our words have the power to heal and the power to wound. Sometimes, words can do their destructive work so quickly that the damage is already done before we even realize what we’ve said. But healing doesn’t usually come so quickly. Our words truly can contain the power of life and death, and the consequences of them are not easily undone.
An 18th-century Anglican text titled “A Companion to the Altar” contains a meditation on the Ten Commandments. On the sixth, it addresses the destructive potential of words.
“Though I have not actually taken away the life of any person, have I not made my neighbor’s life grievous by oppression, rage and violence against him? Or have I not, by false or contumelious (insulting) speeches, wounded his good name and reputation?”
Most of us will never actually murder a person in real life, but many of us murder people all the time in our minds. I would be horrified if most of the people in my life knew the things I’ve thought about them at one time or another. Most of my thoughts will never find their way into my words, and many of my words will never become actions, but that doesn’t absolve me of the responsibility. At any moment, like in the case of Jewell, the inertia of a situation can push me over the edge, transforming my secret thoughts into destructive words.
In Stephen King’s The Dark Tower epic, the protagonist explains to his nemesis, “I don’t kill with my gun. … I kill with my heart.”
That’s true of all of us, and even though most of us will never actually pull a trigger, our words contain more power than we give them credit for.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.