Power of words can wound or heal

History should have remembered Richard Jewell as a hero. While working as a security guard at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Jewell discovered three pipe bombs in a duffel bag. He acted quickly, alerting law enforcement and evacuating the area around the bag. Even though the bomb went off before he could clear the park, only two people lost their lives. The death toll would have almost certainly been much higher had it not been for his quick action.

Three days after the bombing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution learned that Jewell was a suspect in the bombing because he fit the FBI’s profile of the suspect. This report thrust Jewell into the national spotlight, but as a criminal, not a hero.

For the next three months, speculation mounted, each news outlet seemingly trying to outdo the sensationalism of the others. He was characterized as a failure — a loser who lived with his mother — a sad and lonely man who was exactly the type of person who would stuff a few pipe bombs in a duffel bag to make someone else’s life as miserable as his.

As the media frenzy wore on, legal pressure shifted into overdrive as well. The FBI publicly searched his home twice and subjected him to 24-hour surveillance. Agents questioned friends, associates and former employers and seemed to have no problem leaking their theories to overly eager journalists.