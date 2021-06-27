Presidential prelude to July 4th

In honor of the upcoming July 4 holiday, I thought I’d compile some anecdotes about past U.S. presidents that you may not know, but might find interesting as we prepare for the big holiday weekend.

Let’s start with the secret code names the Secret Service had for presidents and members of their families. For example, “Rawhide” was the code name for Ronald Reagan because of his love of ranching and his appearing in western movies before he became president. It fit him perfectly!

Dwight Eisenhower was called “Providence” when he held the highest office in the country and no one is sure why, even Dwight himself. He has no relation to the city in Rhode Island and no one can figure out why they called him that, but it stuck. When he left office, he changed his official name to “Scorecard,” supposedly based on his passion for golf during his retirement years.

“Lancer” was the Secret Service code name for President John F. Kennedy. His administration was often associated with the mythical and romantic Arthurian legend of Camelot, where Lancelot was a famous knight, and biographies continue to categorize his White House presidency as “the days of Camelot.”