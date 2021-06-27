Presidential prelude to July 4th

In honor of the upcoming July 4 holiday, I thought I’d compile some anecdotes about past U.S. presidents that you may not know, but might find interesting as we prepare for the big holiday weekend.
Let’s start with the secret code names the Secret Service had for presidents and members of their families. For example, “Rawhide” was the code name for Ronald Reagan because of his love of ranching and his appearing in western movies before he became president. It fit him perfectly!
Dwight Eisenhower was called “Providence” when he held the highest office in the country and no one is sure why, even Dwight himself. He has no relation to the city in Rhode Island and no one can figure out why they called him that, but it stuck. When he left office, he changed his official name to “Scorecard,” supposedly based on his passion for golf during his retirement years.
“Lancer” was the Secret Service code name for President John F. Kennedy. His administration was often associated with the mythical and romantic Arthurian legend of Camelot, where Lancelot was a famous knight, and biographies continue to categorize his White House presidency as “the days of Camelot.”
“Eagle” is the code name for former president Bill Clinton. When he was getting ready to take office, the Secret Service assigned everyone in his family a code name beginning with the letter E. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was given the name “Evergreen.”
No one really knows why George H.W. Bush was given the code name “Timberwolf,” quite the opposite of “Tranquility,” the name given to his first lady Barbara. If tied into the DC Comics’ hero Timber Wolf, it was meant as a compliment, as that hero possessed enhanced strength, speed and agility.
The next Bush that entered the White House, George W., had the Secret Service code name “Trailblazer,” very iconic and one to be proud of. However, when he was the son of a sitting president, he was given the name “Tumbler,” unsure where that came from.
Barack Obama chose “Renegade” after the Secret Service presented him with a list of names starting with R that he could choose from. Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama also have codenames that start with the letter R: Michelle is “Renaissance,” Malia is “Radiance,” and Sasha is “Rosebud.”
Most presidents had a pretty good sense of humor. For example, when asked about perks he enjoyed when elected president, Jimmy Carter quipped: “My esteem in this country has gone up substantially. It is very nice now that when people wave at me, they use all their fingers.”
Ronald Reagan, alias “Rawhide,” had a tongue in cheek comment for his staff: “I have left orders to be awakened at any time in case of national emergency – even if I’m in a Cabinet meeting.”
From Bill Clinton on what it was like to be chief manager: “Being president is like running a cemetery; you’ve got a lot of people under you and nobody’s listening.”
Abraham Lincoln never considered himself a handsome devil or matinee idol and to reinforce his lack of vanity, and his strength in honesty, he once said: “If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?”
It never surprised Franklin D. Roosevelt about anything his wife, Eleanor, did, so when told she was arrested, he said, “I’m not surprised ... but what for?”
When asked about his mother’s dreams for him, John F. Kennedy replied, “Mothers all want their sons to grow up and become president, but they don’t want them to become politicians in the process.”
Lyndon Johnson had no love for the media. His quote: “If one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline would read ‘President can’t swim.’”
From George W. Bush: “These stories about my intellectual capacity really get under my skin. For a while I even thought my staff believed it. There on my schedule, first thing every morning, it said Intelligence Briefing.”
And from his father George Bush on the key to political success, “Let me give you a little serious political advice. One single word: puppies. Worth the points.”
Teddy Roosevelt once quipped: “If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.”
Stuff you may not have known: Before he became our nation’s 38th president, Gerald Ford had a side job as a model. In 1942, shortly after joining the Navy, he landed an uncredited spot on the cover of Cosmopolitan in his uniform. It was during this time that he met and went on to marry a fellow model, Elizabeth Bloomer. She became known to Americans as First Lady Betty Ford.
In 1934, Lyndon B. Johnson, then 26, proposed to Claudia Alta “Ladybird” Taylor, 22, on their first date. Though she declined his offer, Johnson continued to woo her from afar, sending his sweetheart 90 letters in the span of about 90 days. Impatient, Johnson traveled from Washington, D.C. to Texas to arrive at her door with an ultimatum — marry me now or forever hold your peace. She accepted his proposal and the $2.50 engagement ring that came with it.
We all know that Ulysses S. Grant is buried in Grant’s tomb, but not many know what his middle initial stands for. Well, neither did Grant. Apparently, it came from a typo on his application to West Point and he decided to keep it.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
