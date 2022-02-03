Promise will weigh on nominee

Joe Biden’s promise two years ago during a debate in South Carolina about a future pick for the Supreme Court will create undue pressure, at least temporarily, on his nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Here’s what then-candidate Biden said: “I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court, to make sure we in fact get everyone represented.”

With Breyer’s announcement that he will step down, Biden now gets to perform what is arguably a president’s most important task — and to make good on his campaign promise, which he confirmed the other day. Selecting a Black liberal would be an excellent move, since conservative Clarence Thomas has been the court’s lone Black justice for the last three decades. A fourth woman would also be a welcome addition.

This all sounds good, so what’s the problem?

The problem is that selecting a nominee to serve on the highest court in the land is supposed to involve an exhaustive process to find the most qualified person, regardless of sex or race. In practical political terms that is not always the case, but for the good of the nation and the nominee it should at least appear that way.