Protect citizens who film cops

Amid a national conversation about police reform, qualified immunity is an obstacle to weeding out the "bad apples" who use excessive force, make arrests without probable cause and otherwise violate citizens' rights. Internal affairs complaints yield only a slap on the wrist. The prospect of being held personally liable for misconduct and facing a bank-breaking judgment could have a powerful deterrent effect.

Even if justices won't swing at that pitch, there's still some upside for accountability advocates. The high court can still declare, once and for all, that the First Amendment protects citizens who film the police. Decades of lower court precedent make that outcome all but inevitable.

It's common knowledge, after all, that anyone can be recorded in a public place where there's no reasonable expectation of privacy. Businesses train surveillance cameras on parking lots and surrounding streets. Doorbell video systems can foil neighborhood crime sprees. And police agencies rely on sound-activated ShotSpotter cameras to collect evidence in shooting investigations.

Officers might ask permission to search your car during a traffic stop, but they'll never inquire whether it's OK to record the interaction on their body cameras. You can't prevent someone from taking your picture on a public road, whether or not the person behind the camera is wearing a badge.

If cops can record citizens, clearly people have the right to film their public servants. It's time the Supreme Court finally said so.

Corey Friedman writes on political conflicts from an independent perspective. Follow him on Twitter @coreywrites.