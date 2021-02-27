Protecting your passwords

The analysis also identified the most common words used within various categories of passwords. For instance, it found that “maggie” was the most common name among the top 250 passwords on the dark web. Sports lovers like to include the word “baseball” most often in their passwords. “Newyork” was found the most often among cities that were used, and “cookie” was the most common food word.

Other than not using your name, using the name of a close family member makes it easier for hackers to guess your password. In fact, at least 92 of the top 250 most common passwords found by ID Agent were first names or variations of first names. The article’s tip was to come up with a nonsensical phrase that only you would know (but one that you won’t have trouble remembering!).

If you reuse the same password for every account, you make it that much easier for criminals to hit the jackpot if they figure out what it is. About 39% of people say most of their passwords across both their work and home applications are identical. Password generators can help; Google Chrome has the function built in, or you can try tools such as passwordgenerators.net or LastPass.