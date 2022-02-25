Purge of looney left is good

In San Francisco, the dismissed school board members had tried to end the merit-based system of admitting students to the city’s academically elite public high school. One of the sacked officeholders, Alison Collins, had tweeted that Asian Americans employed “white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’” Who could be surprised that the city’s large Chinese community turned out in large numbers?

The board members tried to take the names of Abraham Lincoln, Paul Revere and other famous Americans off 44 schools for their imperfections, alleged and real. Meanwhile, they didn’t bother to insist that the schools reopen for in-class learning.

The less power the looney left wields, the less power the lunatic right will. If Democrats manage to get the woke brigade off their backs, their candidates can win over purple-ish electorates. And that might force the Republican Party to peel off its feral right wingers and favor candidates who can compete in the states and districts that ultimately determine who has real power.