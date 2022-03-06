Putin's Ukrainian disaster

Having seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 with minimal resistance and no real penalty from the West, Putin apparently figured he could get away with a more ambitious attack. But the scale of this outrage made it impossible for the world to do nothing. Images of Russian tanks rolling over the borders instantly turned Putin’s government into an international pariah, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s brave leadership turned him into an overnight hero.

Putin envisioned making Ukraine a sturdy buffer against NATO, which he sees, not without reason, as a military threat to Russia. But the invasion stands to make Russia less secure by miring its army in a nasty war against a popular insurgency. It has also galvanized NATO into greater unity and resolve against Russia than it has ever shown before.

Putin can probably impose his will on Ukraine if he is willing to unleash overwhelming force and slaughter large numbers of civilians. But what’s the value of ruling over a wrecked nation whose people hate you? And how much opposition will the war create among Russians?