Questions about the inflation rate

Government spending that increases the supply of products and services, encourages more people to work, and makes workers more productive would moderate price increases. However, many of these programs take time to work, so the effect on inflation is not immediate. A good example is educational and training efforts designed to improve the productivity of current and future workers.

Then what can the government do to curtail inflation?

The government agency that can have the quickest impact is the Federal Reserve (the “Fed”), which is the central bank of the country. To reduce the inflation rate, the Fed will want to moderate consumer spending. The Fed will do this by raising interest rates — thereby making it more expensive for people to borrow and spend — as well as by pulling cash out of the economy.

Are these actions by the Fed guaranteed to work?