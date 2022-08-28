Quiet quitting’s effects on labor in America

Labor Day, a national holiday in America, is our day to remember the work of those in the labor movement who fought hard for workers’ rights.

The Industrial Revolution of the 18th and 19th centuries brought a vast array of jobs and commerce to the US, but what it didn’t bring was appropriate pay, safety regulations or common sense guidelines for the number of hours people should work each day and each week. The average American worked 12-hour days, seven days a week at the height of the Industrial Revolution. It also wasn’t uncommon to see young children doing hard labor in harsh working conditions for minuscule pay.

Thankfully, people noticed these poor conditions, and labor unions slowly started to form and fight for American workers’ rights to fair pay, fair hours and safe working conditions. During this impressive time, the idea for celebrating Labor Day was formed.

Turn the clock to 2020, and our labor force experienced what was to become the “Great Resignation,” or the trend of people quitting their jobs to pursue better paying and more meaningful opportunities. Add Baby Boomers into the mix, and labor is now witnessing the “Great Retirement,” or a silver tsunami of Baby Boomers leaving the workforce.

During the bleak early days of the pandemic, in the third quarter of 2020, nearly 30 million Baby Boomers left the job market and retired, according to the Pew Research Center. The study showed that COVID-19 heavily contributed to the rapid increase of Boomers — born between 1946 and 1964 — being forced out of the labor market.

About a year later, the exodus accelerated. A recent survey showed that more than 75% of the respondents said they are planning to retire early due primarily to the pandemic. Over the last two years, seasoned workers have faced serious health concerns, due to being in the “at-risk” group for COVID-19. They were isolated at home for both work and health reasons. The Boomers missed seeing their colleagues, friends and family. After spending around 40 years in the work world, they now were tossed into a surreal environment. Some of them were frustrated in navigating all the new video technologies and software platforms used to connect with managers and co-workers.

Just as younger people resigned from their jobs to find more meaningful work, the seasoned professionals wanted to use their remaining years to enjoy traveling, visiting more with family and enjoying quality time without all the stress of a demanding job and suffering the changes in the corporate world. While some people say that they may engage in consulting assignments, more than half said they aren’t thinking of going back to a traditional role.

However, thanks to the app TikTok and its millions of viewers, young professionals have decided not to take their jobs too seriously and coined the phrase: “quiet quitting,” as was recently cited by the Wall Street Journal. Young professionals reject the idea of going above and beyond in their careers, labeling their lesser enthusiasm a form of “quitting.” It isn’t about getting off the company payroll, these employees say. In fact, the idea is to stay on it — but focus your time on the things you do outside of the office.

The videos range from sincere thoughts on work-life balance to not so funny jokes. Some set firm boundaries against overtime in favor of family. Others advocate coasting from 9 to 5, doing just enough to get by. Many want to untether their careers from their identities.

Of course, every generation enters the workforce and quickly realizes that having a job isn’t all fun and games. The difference now is that this group has TikTok and hashtags to emote. And these 20-somethings joined the working world during the COVID-19 pandemic, with all its dislocating effects, including blurred boundaries between work and life. Many workers say they feel they have power to push back in the current strong labor market. Recent data from Gallup shows employee engagement is declining.

According to survey data from Gallup, Gen Z and younger millennials, born in 1989 and after, reported the lowest engagement of all during the first quarter at 31%. Jim Harter, chief scientist for Gallup’s workplace and well-being research, said workers’ descriptions of “quiet quitting” align with a large group of survey respondents that he classifies as “not engaged” — those who will show up to work and do the minimum required but not much else. More than half of workers surveyed by Gallup who were born after 1989 — 54% — fall into this category.

A new crop of quiet-quitting videos is starting to pop up, denouncing the move as a cop-out, not a cure-all for burnout or discontentment at work. People who coast have been fixtures of the office for decades, but many of today’s less-invested employees have been able to skate by thanks to remote work.

The pandemic has shifted how people — across all generations — think about their work-life balance. According to PwC’s “Global Workforce Hopes and Fears” survey, 1 in 5 workers worldwide plans to quit their job in 2022. And yet, while all generations have reassessed their work-life balance, Gen Zers are known to have radically different views from all older generations when it comes to careers and how to define success in life and in the workforce. As a result, the quiet quitting movement is likely to take hold in this generation especially.

As a Boomer with more than 50 years in the workforce except for two very small pregnancy leaves, how do I feel about quiet quitting? Frankly, I was raised by a strict father who encouraged his kids to always give their all in whatever work they decided to do. As a result, quiet quitting cuts deep, and I’m not a fan. Working as best as you possibly can in your job would be my mantra rather than doing “just enough to get by.”

It’s part of one’s integrity, and that’s just too big a sacrifice to make for any generation.