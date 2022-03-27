Ready, set, action: Oscar-winning directors

Since tonight the Academy Awards are on TV, I decided to devote another column to moviedom to keep in the spirit.

As a movie buff, especially movies made during the Golden Age of Hollywood – ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s—when searching for a film for comfort rather than newness, I concentrate not only on the actors in the movie, but the movie directors as well. So, today, when I search for a good movie via streaming, I key in the director’s name because what they’ve produced has long become at the top of my list of “comfort flicks,” and I’ll enjoy it no matter how many times I’ve seen it.

The length of this column won’t allow me to list all the dynamic directors, so I’m limited to my top three, and Billy Wilder is at the top. Wilder was a monumental director who defied the status quo of genre films and experimented with various ideas, often more risqué than his contemporaries. An accomplished screenwriter, he was known for his loose style of writing that reflected the personalities and opinions of Americans in the ‘40s and ‘50s. Wilder won Best Director twice, once for “The Lost Weekend” with Ray Milland and again for “The Apartment” with Jack Lemmon. Both also won Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

Other incredible films directed by Wilder include “Double Indemnity” with Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck (a true film noir), “Sunset Boulevard” with Gloria Swanson (“I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille”), and the delightful “Sabrina” with lovely Audrey Hepburn, Bogie, and the very handsome heartthrob of the day, William Holden.

Elia Kazan, my No. 2, was another big Hollywood director from the golden era and one who used realism and empathic storytelling techniques to draw audiences in and wow them with some serious drama. Kazan won Best Director twice for “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “On the Waterfront,” two films that tackled serious issues and captured the audience’s minds and eyes. Some argue that he created the modern structure for message films that seek to educate and entertain.

His other wonderful films that didn’t win the Oscar but made a lasting impression in Hollywood include “Streetcar Named Desire” with Brando, “East of Eden” with James Dean, and one of my personal favorites, “Baby Doll,” with Karl Malden, Carroll Baker, and the superbly talented Eli Wallach.

A name synonymous with filmmaking, Frank Capra is still a director many modern creators look up to and aspire to learn from and takes spot No. 3 for me. Capra preferred a relaxed directing style that let actors lead the film’s plot along. He rarely used fancy gimmicks and tricks to tell the story, instead focusing on the script and the emotional motivations behind its characters. He also had a penchant for American films that uplifted the spirit of good-natured folks saving the day.

Capra was a hero to many budding filmmakers for these reasons. He won Best Director an impressive three times, winning for “It Happened One Night,” “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town,” and “You Can’t Take It with You,” but his most beloved film that didn’t win an Oscar has got to be “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The most Best Director Academy Award wins goes to John Ford, a giant among giants. Known as the “Godfather of the Western,” Ford was an American icon for his filmmaking techniques, which included sprawling epic shots and stories of trodden-upon individuals rising to the occasion.

Ford is the only director to have won the Oscar four times, prevailing for “The Informer,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” “How Green Was My Valley” and “The Quiet Man.”

William Wyler follows Ford with three wins: “Mrs. Miniver,” “The Best Years of Our Lives” and “Ben-Hur.”

Directors who earned the distinction of having won two Oscars (beginning with talkies) are Joseph L. Mankiewicz, George Stevens, Fred Zinnemann, David Lean, Robert Wise, Milos Forman, Oliver Stone, Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg, Ang Lee and Alejandro González Iñárritu for “Birdman” and “The Revenant.”

And in honor of Women’s History Month, two women have won the Oscar for Best Director: Kathryn Bigelow back in 2009 for “The Hurt Locker” and Chloé Zhao in 2021 for “Nomadland.”

Another titan, but always a lady that I’d like to end this Hollywood column with is Edith Head. Head was an American costume designer who won a record eight Academy Awards for Best Costume Design between 1949 and 1973, making her the most awarded woman in the Academy’s History. Oscars were awarded to her for “The Sting,” “The Facts of Life,” “Sabrina,” “Roman Holiday,” “A Place in the Sun,” “The Heiress,” “Samson and Delilah” and “All About Eve.”

Considered to be one of the greatest and most influential costume designers in film history, her work included 28 nominations.

The consummate designer, when asked about her success, Head was quoted as saying, “You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it.”

Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.

