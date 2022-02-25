Rebounding from falls in our life

The key to life is also one’s ability to deal with rebounding.

The writer of the Book of Proverbs said, “A just man falls seven times and rises up again, but the wicked man falls into mischief.” Its valued truth is akin to a saying attributed to any number of celebrities from Vince Lombardi to Michael Jordan to Gen. George Custer, “It’s not how many times you get knocked down that count, but how many times you get back up.”

Psychologists, motivational speakers, teachers and parents can all testify that the ability of a person to rebound after one of life’s negative occurrences, and they are inevitably, natural events in everyone’s life, is the major distinguishing personality factor between success and failure. However, there is another truth expressed in another American idiom, “Easier said than done.” Allow me some suggestions for those occasions when your hopes and plans have hit the rocks. The following are not the products of some behavioral laboratory experiment written up in psychiatric jargon for a professional journal, but are points of wisdom shared with me by people who have lived through tougher times (such as the Great Depression, the loss of a child or being left standing alone at the altar) than most of us will ever see.