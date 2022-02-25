Rebounding from falls in our life

Anyone with even the slightest interest in sports can easily recall the name Wilt Chamberlain and remember the 100 points he scored in a basketball game playing for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962 against the New York Knicks.
But few people are aware of Marie Boyd. Compared to her, Chamberlain was only a beginner. On today’s date, Feb. 25 in 1924, Boyd was playing forward for Central High School in Lonaconing, Maryland, against the visiting team from the Ursuline Academy. In that one game, she scored 156 points.
In those early days of the sport, basketball was played considerably differently. The most obvious difference was the game was played within a cage (hence the name “cagers”), and there was no position known as the center. Instead, there were three forwards and two guards with the guards not permitted to score. Also, after each basket, the teams would return to the center of the court for a jump off. It was the use of this last rule that, with the cooperation of her teammates, Boyd’s feat of 156 points in one game was made possible. At each jump off, the ball would be thrown toward Ursuline’s goal, usually rebounding off the backboard, and she would quickly add to the winning score of 163-3.
The key to Central High’s win was Marie’s ability to successfully deal with the rebound.
The key to life is also one’s ability to deal with rebounding.
The writer of the Book of Proverbs said, “A just man falls seven times and rises up again, but the wicked man falls into mischief.” Its valued truth is akin to a saying attributed to any number of celebrities from Vince Lombardi to Michael Jordan to Gen. George Custer, “It’s not how many times you get knocked down that count, but how many times you get back up.”
Psychologists, motivational speakers, teachers and parents can all testify that the ability of a person to rebound after one of life’s negative occurrences, and they are inevitably, natural events in everyone’s life, is the major distinguishing personality factor between success and failure. However, there is another truth expressed in another American idiom, “Easier said than done.” Allow me some suggestions for those occasions when your hopes and plans have hit the rocks. The following are not the products of some behavioral laboratory experiment written up in psychiatric jargon for a professional journal, but are points of wisdom shared with me by people who have lived through tougher times (such as the Great Depression, the loss of a child or being left standing alone at the altar) than most of us will ever see.
First, ask yourself what you can learn from the negative experience that will benefit your future. This serves more than one purpose. Not only does such constructive thinking aid in planning for the days to follow, it also prevents you from concentrating on the useless “blame game” which possesses no value and no end. There are drifters living in hobo camps with no future who can and will readily spin hours relating how someone from their past ruined their budding career years before. They will still be accomplishing the same amount of nothing years later. The blame game is fruitless.
Another productive action is to look for the supportive people in your life — not to commiserate your woes — but positive vibes are contagious. Let their optimism infect you. In doing so, your mindset for the next encounter with a good life possibility will be all the more enhanced.
One last suggestion: recognize the value of life that you have already given and are able to give. One of Zig Ziglar’s most memorable pieces of advice has been, “If you help others get what they want, they’ll help you get what you want.” Years ago, a psychologist shared with me that at the heart of every successful person, whether they are aware of this about themselves or not, is an inner person who needs to be needed. They instinctively want to make the world a better place for those around them. Not only are others attracted to that quality of character, but they tend to join in the effort, and everybody wins.
The bottom line of life’s truth is still the same whether it is common sense advice from a basketball star like Michael Jordan or an unknown sage of wisdom from 3,000 years ago. Anyone and everyone falls down many times in life, but it is the wise person who always rises up one more time.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.