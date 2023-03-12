OK, I promise … this will be my last column about movies in my attempt to pay tribute to the Academy Awards on TV tonight.

Sitting through a major motion picture that flopped majorly at the box office might feel like a miserable two hours you’ll never get back and a waste of money. But for the production company and investors in the film, their loss is plenty to cry about.

So, how much did some companies lose when all was said and done? I did a little research and found a couple of websites with that information, and the following are just a few movie bombs where I actually saw the movie and could give my own 2 cents opinion.

It’s difficult to believe, but “The Wizard of Oz,” made in 1939, actually lost money. Yes, even the talents of Judy Garland didn’t draw enough of the public for MGM to claim a win. However, when the studio decided to re-release it in 1949, the movie was widely received and earned an additional $1.5 million (comparable to $16 million today), which made investors a wee bit happier than its original loss of $1.1 million.

Academy Award winner Halle Berry has had mixed success over the years, but according to cash receipts, “Dark Tide,” made in 2012, lost the studio around $23.9 million. Ouch! The movie tells the story of a shark expert, played by Berry, who agrees to take a thrill-seeking millionaire and his teenage son on a dangerous shark dive due to her poor financial situation. “Dark Tide” made a sad $432,000 during its run at the box office against a $25 million budget, so there’s a good chance the actress literally got paid more than the film grossed. Critics summarized the film as “shallow” and one that should be skipped by audiences. Sure, the concept was ridiculous, but I forgave the streaming charge of $1.99 purely for a look at beautiful Halle on the screen.

“Heaven’s Gate,” a western loosely based on the Johnson County War and made in 1980, was such a disaster that it changed the movie-making industry forever, and Michael Cimino’s directing career would never completely recover. When adjusted for inflation, the film lost approximately $123 million at the box office. Cimino had such an expensive and ambitious vision that he pushed production costs to nearly four times over its initial budget. The movie’s heavy financial loss literally drove United Artists, a major American studio at the time, to bankruptcy. When it comes to cinema history, the “Heaven’s Gate” “disaster” often represents the key event that eventually led American filmmaking away from director-driven projects, putting an end to their free-wheeling excesses. Frankly, I know I saw it, but I don’t remember if I liked it or not — which shows the public’s basic reaction.

After a plane crash in the Mongolian desert, survivors work on building a new plane from the wreckage in the 2004 remake of “Flight of the Phoenix.” Originally slated for release on a crowded Christmas lineup, the film was bumped up to Dec. 17 — which did nothing to help its chances at the box office. Dennis Quaid, Tyrese Gibson, Giovanni Ribisi and Hugh Laurie starred in the firm, but it still lost $54 million. I liked it.

People still keep making fun of the 2003 film “Gigli” starring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Since its release, “Gigli” has topped the lists of worst films of all time. Its production cost was $75.6 million but it grossed a subpar $7.3 million. The criticism of the movie was brutal, to say the least. The movie’s title even became synonymous with failure — comedian Conan O’Brien once said, “The Mets are doing so badly that they will be renamed “The New York Gigli.”

Soon after the movie’s release, Jen and Ben called it quits, but as we all know, they’re back together again. “Gigli” was a movie I would see once just for the clothes and Ben Affleck, but I wouldn’t see it again.

Based on the 1941 American movie of similar title, “The Wolfman” released in 2010 has all the classic features one would expect of a werewolf story — the full moon triggers the mangy, monstrous metamorphosis and the vivid and realistic special effects of which animate the gruesome transformations earned the movie an Oscar for makeup. The film lost $85 to $90 million, adjusted for inflation. Gross profit for “The Wolfman” is recorded at $139.8 million while the production budget was $150 million. Its estimated loss was between $76 and $80 million. I liked the movie except for too many gory scenes. And to me, Lon Chaney Jr. was the best rendition of the character above all others who tried to copy him.

“Sahara,” released in 2005, was billed as a comedy-adventure film. The author, Clive Cussler, was given a handsome sum for the rights to his book ($10 million and creative control over the script). Clive, however, was so unhappy with the theatrical release that he sued Paramount over it. Worldwide it bombed, earning only $119.3 million; with a budget of $160, it lost big: $98-$126 million after taxes.

“Stealth,” also released in 2005, tells the story of the world’s top military jet fighter pilots who face job automation. When an evil high-tech AI autopilot virus takes over, the flight crew fight back. Director Rob Cohen and Columbia Pictures navigated this top-heavy ship to its crash-and-burn failure. “Stealth” bombed at the box office in the U.S. and internationally, nose-diving in nearly every nation and bringing in just more than $44 million. By the end of the domestic run, $32 million finished it, exacting a $76.9 million gross. The ground zero accounting ledger stands at $120 million in the red. I must admit — I hated the film.

Enjoy the Oscars tonight!