Recession, recovery or something else?

So, if we go by the textbook definition of a recession — that one only occurs when the economy collectively is retreating — we’re now out of the recession. Some forecasters think the gain in GDP in the third quarter will be almost as strong as GDP’s drop in the second quarter.

Yet try telling this to the restaurant owner facing bankruptcy or the janitor furloughed from a cleaning service. To them, the recession won’t be over until they get their business or job back.

So rather than putting the economy into an either-or situation — meaning we’re either in a recession or we’re not — it may be better to describe today’s economy in another way. One option is to describe how today’s economy is affecting different groups of people.

Economists have long used letters of the alphabet to describe the aftermath of an official recession. The most favored of these letters is the “V.” The left side of the V describes the sharp, quick drop of the recession, which is very similar to what the numbers show we’ve had. The right, upward side of the V shows a quick recovery in the economy that rapidly lifts all boats and restores the jobs and incomes that were lost.