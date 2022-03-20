Reluctant Oscar winners - Generations

I used to be an avid watcher of the Academy Awards, rooting for my favorites, and excited to see famous and glamorous movie stars attending the event. But over the years, the length of the mega production, pomp and circumstance, break for best movie song that will surely be forgotten the next day, and the competition of how high the slit or how low the neckline in the presenter’s gown only adds to the boredom.

The awards are on March 27, and the only movie nominated that I’ve seen so far is “The Lost Daughter,” which was pretty good, but not a movie I’d sit through twice. So, maybe it’s personal taste that changes for us seniors as we get older and have seen every story in every genre at least once and refuse to sit through even one more “teens coming of age,” “the love that got away” or “more sex and gore than plot” flick.