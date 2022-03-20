Reluctant Oscar winners - Generations

I used to be an avid watcher of the Academy Awards, rooting for my favorites, and excited to see famous and glamorous movie stars attending the event. But over the years, the length of the mega production, pomp and circumstance, break for best movie song that will surely be forgotten the next day, and the competition of how high the slit or how low the neckline in the presenter’s gown only adds to the boredom.
The awards are on March 27, and the only movie nominated that I’ve seen so far is “The Lost Daughter,” which was pretty good, but not a movie I’d sit through twice. So, maybe it’s personal taste that changes for us seniors as we get older and have seen every story in every genre at least once and refuse to sit through even one more “teens coming of age,” “the love that got away” or “more sex and gore than plot” flick.
The Oscars just don’t seem that exciting anymore, and one wonders if the winners will even show up. Marlon Brando did win in 1955 for his magnificent performance in “On the Waterfront” and did show up to accept it — gosh, that man was amazingly handsome — but the next time he won for “The Godfather” in 1973, he chose instead to make a political statement protesting Hollywood’s treatment of First Americans by their inaccurate, derogatory and racist portrayals in movies. He was right in his assessment, but Hollywood didn’t care for the criticism, and although he was nominated a couple more times, he lost out. I have a feeling he really didn’t care.
After his initial win for Best Actor for playing iconic screen villain Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs,” Sir Anthony Hopkins wouldn’t win another Academy Award for three decades (though he’d be nominated plenty of times). When he won at the 2021 Academy Awards for “The Father,” he didn’t participate in the live broadcast. Instead, he posted a video to Instagram while appearing at his father’s gravesite in Wales and actually paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away and had also been nominated.
Known for playing such titanic public figures as Clarence Darrow, Scrooge and Gen. George Patton, it was for the performance in the latter role that George C. Scott won the Academy Award for Best Actor. Never one to mince words, upon knowledge that he might win, he politely told the Academy to “lose his number” because he viewed the Oscars as a “two-hour meat parade.”
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” but Burton managed to convince Taylor to not attend the 1966 Academy Awards because of his own insecurities. Burton had missed out on Oscar gold four times before and didn’t want to suffer through a fifth loss in front of all his peers, so he whisked the pair off to Paris. He ended up not winning while Taylor did, but in solidarity, she chose to remain with him.
Between the years 1961 and 1982, Paul Newman received no less than six Academy Award nominations and attended every ceremony. In 1987, when he finally won for “The Color of Money,” the blue-eyed star was nowhere around. When he was tracked down by the Associated Press, the “Cool Hand Luke” star used a colorful analogy to explain his absence: “It’s like chasing a beautiful woman for 80 years. Finally, she relents, and you say, ‘I’m terribly sorry. I’m tired.’”
Katharine Hepburn, star of classic movies like “The Philadelphia Story” and “The African Queen,” still has more Academy Awards to her name than any other actor (except she ties with Laurence Olivier, who also has four). But she had never attended the ceremonies, where she would be expected to accept her own awards. When she did finally attend the 1974 Academy Awards, it was to present the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, at which point she quipped, “I’m living proof that a person can wait 41 years to be unselfish.”
Sir John Gielgud was a legend of the stage and screen for eight decades, and in that time, he won three Tonys, an Emmy, a Grammy, and two Oscars. In 1981, he was nominated for playing the butler Hobson opposite Dudley Moore’s Arthur, a part he had turned down twice. As it happened, he turned down attending the ceremony, too. He won the Best Supporting Actor award, but didn’t want to be a part of the “mutual congratulation baloney.”
Writer, director and actor Woody Allen has been nominated for an Academy Award an impressive 24 times, winning the coveted Oscar four times. Three of the four were Best Original Screenplay awards, for “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Midnight in Paris,” and “Annie Hall.” In 1974, even before receiving such acclaim for “Annie Hall,” Allen told ABC News that “the whole concept of awards is silly. I cannot abide the judgment of other people because if you accept it when they say you deserve an award, then you have to accept it when they say you don’t.” He’s only attended one Academy Awards ceremony so far (2002) and has never accepted his Oscars live.
Even young winners choose not to be present. In 2002, Eminem surprised audiences by delivering a surprisingly strong performance in the semi-autobiographical movie “8 Mile,” about an aspiring rapper trying to make a better life for himself and his family with a series of freestyle rap songs. Though he didn’t win an Oscar for his acting abilities, he did win the Best Original Song award for “Lose Yourself.” While the song was a chart-topping success, Eminem never thought he would win, so didn’t bother attending. According to “Entertainment Weekly,” he was at home, sleeping during the ceremony.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Email her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.