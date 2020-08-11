Remarkable things you didn't know about your own body - Generations

As I close in on yet another birthday in a month’s time, I know how fortunate I am to have maintained good health physically, mentally and emotionally. Sure, the aches and pains have increased and I miss my granddaughter, who lives within walking distance (we wave when we spot each other on our trips to the mailbox) because of nasty COVID-19 and the fear of passing it on to my husband, who suffers from COPD and other maladies. But, all in all, life has been good to me.
So, one evening as I was scrolling through online articles, the subheading, “Human Beings Actually Have a Brand-New Skeleton Every Ten Years,” immediately caught my interest. That would mean that my bones have regenerated seven times so far!
Well, not so fast. The article on www.bestlifeonline.com claimed that our skeletal system's cells are constantly regenerating and, on average, the bones one has now will have completely regenerated in about a decade's time. However, there’s always fine print: the process slows down as we age. So, I’m not exactly sure how truly old my bones are, but it’s nice to know that something improves, even slightly, with every passing decade.
We humans are also actually taller in the morning than we are at night due to the pressure we put on our joints throughout the day. As we go about our activities, this pressure causes the cartilage in our spine to compress—just fractions of an inch, but enough to push everything down (not surprising – everything seems to sink as we age). As we relax in sleep, it eases the pressure on our spinal disks and allows us to return to full height.
And if your kids seem like they’re growing like weeds and out of last year’s school clothes, it’s because they are. As the temperature shoots up, so do kids. Joseph Gigante, MD, associate professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, explains that growth spurts can be seasonal: "Although we don't have a good explanation for it, children seem to grow fastest in the summer and slowest in the fall." Hence, those “back to school sales” play into the phenomena very nicely, even though they leave a hole in their parents’ wallets.
While most of us experience a broken bone at some point in life, bone is an incredibly tough substance. As Discover Magazine puts it, "ounce for ounce, our bones are stronger than steel." A bone has a greater pressure tolerance and bearing strength than a rod of steel of the same width.
Speaking of strength, it’s hard to believe, but half our hand strength is in our pinkie. We need that little digit because it helps the thumb to pinch and gives more power to the ring, middle, and index fingers. Laurie Rogers, hand therapist at National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, told The New York Times that losing your pinkie would mean, "You'd lose 50 percent of your hand strength, easily.”
Let’s hear it for the pinkie!
If you feel like you have to trim your nails more than you used to, it's not just your imagination. A 2010 study out of the University of North Carolina comparing the growth of fingernails and toenails to two previous studies from 70 and 50 years earlier found that growth had increased by almost a quarter over the decades.
Although it’s difficult to digest, according to studies, there may come a time when I won’t find chocolate as enticing as I do today. Apparently, taste buds dull with age, just like hearing and vision require added help. As we get older, our taste buds regenerate more slowly after injury or if we take certain medications. Women generally experience a decrease in their taste sensitivity beginning in their 50s, while men don't experience that until their 60s.
I must be the exception, because I’d still give up a whole meal for a square of chocolate.
While many animals produce tears as lubricants for their eyes, humans are the only ones who cry as an emotional response. I can attest to that. I still get teary-eyed watching Garbo die in “Camille,” but her death scene has absolutely no effect on my dachshund or beagle.
While I get kidded enough by my husband about the size of my gluteus maximus, especially while sneaking a piece of chocolate, thanks to the article, I can now use the comeback, “What’s behind me is simply my body’s largest muscle.”
And I don’t know they figured this one out, but it’s impossible to tickle yourself. Our cerebellum, the area in the back of our brain that monitors movement, predicts the sensation one would feel when a person attempts to tickle himself /herself and immediately counteracts the response that the tickle would otherwise elicit in other parts of one’s brain.
To me, this was the most amazing part of the article – proving once again that the brain is our own built-in body computer.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
