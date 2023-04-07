The world has never lacked for leaders. We only lack for good leaders. The vast majority of those who would tout their own glory, never counting the expense of others’ lives and freedom, probably are a shade shy of being psychotic or psychopathic. Good leaders are indeed extraordinarily scarce. On today’s date of April 7 in 1953, the United Nations began its General Session in which one of these rare gems of the human race, Daj Hammerskjold, was elected as its secretary-general.

So much has been written concerning his life and nature, that all words that might be used to describe his insight and service to humanity are now almost repetitive. Essentially, this man was already a well thought of world diplomat, respected for more than being a sharp negotiator or statesman, but also for being able to understand both sides of conflicting issues, empathizing with all those who suffer because of animosities. He recognized his ability to bring differing parties together and saw that talent as a means of serving mankind. At the heart of his character and personality was his spiritual faith. More than a diplomat, he was a world humanitarian, a man who saw his mission in life was to essentially be a minister on a worldwide scale. Perhaps he was a modern-day prophet.

A year after his election as secretary-general, Hammarskjold was asked to address the World Council of Churches. His words were entitled, “An Instrument of Truth.” He spoke of churches as being “the guardians and spokesmen of the deepest beliefs and loftiest dreams of man.”

“The United Nations … is an organization for the continuous diplomatic negotiation concerning concrete political issues, providing also for the international administrative action in the economic and social fields,” he said. “The United Nations stands outside — necessarily outside — all confessions, but it is, nevertheless, an instrument of faith. As such, it is inspired by what unites and not by what divides the great religions of the world.”

Briefly, the great diplomat recounted the major trouble spots of the world at that time — North and South Korea, Palestine, northern India and others all too well known and just as troubling today as then. But he was not about to end on such a negative note. He lifted everyone’s spirit of hope by resolving to find peace in which people will be free and safe in a lifestyle of their own choosing, and that such a dream is never to be abandoned, even though it is far from presently being realized. First, he said, there is a need for “helping under-developed countries to achieve economic progress that would give them their proper share in the wealth of the world ... independence and self-determination.”

But I believe his wisest words that day concluded his remarks.

“Especially, let us not get caught up in the belief that divisions of our world between the righteous and the wrong doers, between idealism and materialism, between freedom and slavery, coincide with national boundaries,” he said. “The righteous are to be found everywhere, as are the wrongdoers.”

His very last words were that he envisioned the churches possessing the ability to build trust between people, thus bonding the world in a “universal brotherhood which we hope one day to see reflected in a world of nations truly united.”