Remembrances and reckonings

U.S. Rep. John Lewis planted a tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol a few years ago to honor a black boy, Emmett Till, who was murdered in 1955 in Mississippi. Lewis said the moment infused him with a desire to work for civil rights. His name is on a current bill before Congress regarding changes to voting laws.

As Americans honor and remember Black History Month, it is important to remember the great tragedies, triumphs and sacrifices African Americans have experienced over the years. Names like Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Aretha Franklin, Mavis Staples, Mahalia Jackson, Muhammad Ali, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Arthur Ashe, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron and Shirley Chisolm are sure to be mentioned.

Yet, when we think of Black History Month, we also should think of the many Americans of color who built the Capitol, dug the footings for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, went to war to make an "Arsenal of Democracy" even when there were democratic deficiencies leveled at them. They created proud communities, sent their children to schools and universities, became architects and doctors, taught their children values which lasted a lifetime and spread into other generations, and never gave up.