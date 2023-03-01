My wife and I traveled to Tennessee recently to watch our son swim in a college swim championship. It is a trip we have taken a few times this year. Growing up, I made this trip often because we lived in the Volunteer State and would make the trip to visit my Tar Heel grandparents. Having lived in the state for an important part of my life, I am seeing these places again through different lenses.

As an older person now, I can still see many of the landmarks of our trips as a boy: the road markers, the businesses along the way, the quiet and assuring landscapes, the remembered bumps in the road, and the comfort of knowing where the majority of the turns are.

In the break between the morning and evening portion of the swim meet, my wife and I went on a ride looking for a nice cup of coffee and a few shops to peruse. Just by chance, we passed my elementary school. I pulled down a side street and stopped at the crosswalk near the school to take a picture.

Years ago, and far away in time, I stood on this pavement and served as a crossing guard in fifth grade. Wearing an orange banner and carrying a small flag, I guided students across the street to their neighborhood homes. How I longed to get out of the car and see the young man; to feel the experience once again.

Driving around the school, moments on the large playground came back to me; the time a teacher exempted me from a spelling test and sent me out to play because I had been working hard in her class, the physical education teacher who taught her classes to run under a parachute, and the moment my father had to come to school when I was in second grade and did not want to be there.

I sat at my desk crying and my teacher called him. I wanted to be at home playing outside with my coon skin cap and cap rifle. I didn’t feel there was any need to be at school. My dad did not know what to do with me at the time. He talked to me, making a good attempt to explain why I needed to be there and promised we would go camping in the very near future.

I passed those steps we sat on and thought very highly of him. I thought about my own experience as a father to a son, and am enduringly grateful for the moment so many years ago.

We drove around to the front of the school. I pulled off near the bus stop where my sister and I used to step off the bus and head into school. I took a picture of the school which looks much weathered now. I thought of my music teacher who provided me, and so many children, a love of song. I remembered another beloved teacher who gave me the lead in a class play.

Sometimes, we just don’t know the importance of things at the time — do not have an appreciation of all the things which are going on which will make impacts later — and we do not understand fully how moments shape us for the future.

This school, once a place which felt so large in space, now looked small and unmagical, even though it certainly had been a place of love and creativity for me and many others.

Leaving there, it only felt logical to retrace the old bus route home. Riding through the neighborhood, I pointed out to my wife some important places. The house where I grew up has changed a lot. What I thought was such a big yard, again, seemed much smaller now. Yet, I could still see the places where I built my first snow igloo, constructed many frontier forts in the woods, and played hide and seek with my friends.

Everything has changed, and it made me think about the way I was feeling.

The large and broad spaces of my early life seem smaller now; the people involved in those moments are passed on and gone like the trees near my house where I used to play. Yet, their contributions remain limitless.

There are times to travel old roads and visit past haunts, and it leaves me wondering what the true purposes of nostalgia are? I am fortunate to have very good memories of growing up even though all of them are not the best. Tragedies befall us in the midst of these great moments. Life is about the different races we run and how we are helped along the way.

Returning to North Carolina in the evening was like coming back into the present through a bubble of time; a breach between the things which might have been and the days which are. I’m grateful for both, but especially the latter.

This trip reminded me about the power in places and what geography gives a young boy.