Republicans getting stripped of money

With much of corporate America vowing to withhold donations to Republican insurrectionists, party leaders have a choice to make. The Trump cult or the money? The money or the Trump cult?

One hoped that love of country and its democratic institutions would have been reason enough to strongly condemn fellow Republicans who tried to overturn the results of a legally certified election. Only a handful of Republicans rose to the occasion, with a few more signing on following the obscene Trump-fueled rampage on the Capitol.

Despite pleading with President Donald Trump to stop the riot, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy still would not lift a finger to defend the democracy. He joined the more than 120 lawmakers in refusing to count Electoral College votes.

Until ... until America's blue chip companies started announcing their intention to stop sending money to the Republican miscreants. That got McCarthy's attention.

McCarthy's position as party leader depends on his ability to dole money to Republican candidates. Less money, less power. Threatened, McCarthy tried to weasel out of his disgrace by letting it be known that he actually told Trump that "the election is over." What courage!