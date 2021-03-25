Resurrecting Easter

I’ve always tried to carry on these traditions with my own children, but maintaining a festive atmosphere was especially difficult at last year’s Easter celebration that came shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started raging. The girls were so grouchy about missing their friends and extended family that I seriously considered swapping out their Easter baskets with brand new laundry bins full of their unwashed bras and underwear. But I was determined to have fun, so the Easter Bunny came after all, followed by a homebound egg hunt, a worship service livestreamed over YouTube, and an Easter brunch — all while we were sporting pajamas and acute cases of bed head.

Despite our best efforts, though, the pall of the pandemic was tangible as we missed out on dinner with grandparents (and the ham), egg hunts with cousins, and fellowship with our church congregation. We still had Easter, and we celebrated the resurrection, but it just wasn’t the same.

Of course, I realize that I’ve been spoiled throughout my life by parents who wanted to make all major holidays special and fun. And I know I’m guilty of the same with my own children. Easter is, after all, primarily a religious observance, and believers like us should keep the resurrection at the forefront of our celebrating­ — even if we have a mouthful of Whoppers Robin Eggs while doing it.