Rittenhouse takes aim at free speech

Whether Kyle Rittenhouse is your idea of a steely-eyed patriot or a cold-blooded killer, one thing's for sure: the kid is awfully thin-skinned.

The teenager acquitted of murder charges in the fatal shootings of two protesters during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is out to settle some scores. He told Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson he's on a mission to sue news outlets and celebrities who criticized his conduct.

"Me and my team have decided to launch the Media Accountability Project as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they said and deal with them in court," Rittenhouse said on the Feb. 21 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

He called out Whoopi Goldberg and The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur by name. His beef? They labeled him a "murderer" after jurors found him not guilty.

Rittenhouse said he's also training his legal fire on "everybody who lied about me" by calling him a white supremacist.

Those sharp words may sting, but neither pejorative actually constitutes defamation, libel or slander, torts that require false factual claims likely to damage someone's reputation. Statements of opinion, unlike claims of fact, simply aren't actionable.