Sacrificing for a bigger cause

Even those who entertain no appreciation for classical literature usually do possess a vague knowledge of Dante’s “The Divine Comedy.” More importantly, many who believe they know nothing of its content in reality base many religious views on it more so than their Biblical knowledge.

“The Divine Comedy” is an Italian narrative poem written between 1308 and 1321 by Dante Alighieri. It portrays a vision of the soul in its afterlife beginning with the famous line, “Midway in the journey of our life, I found myself in a dark forest, for the right path was lost.” There justice is meted out as reward or punishment according to the manner in which the person has lived. This allegorical poem represents the soul’s journey toward God with the assistance of three guides.

Dante’s view of the afterworld as presented in “The Divine Comedy” was the predominating theology of 14th century western Christianity, but he made it readable for the masses. That perspective has survived and even thrives to this very day as the overriding next world theology of Christians everywhere. As a work of influential literature, it is the most reproduced writing in the world after the Bible itself. (Snitches of “The Divine Comedy” have found their way into such varied cultural aspects of modern life as Dan Brown’s “Inferno,” Japanese anime films, Doom video games, the “Mad Men” TV series and more.)

Its very publication and enthusiastic reception by the public presented no small problem for Dante. On today’s date, Jan. 27, in 1302, for his political opinions of which democracy was their foundation, the author was exiled from his home city of Florence. In exile, he wrote “The Divine Comedy” and did so as clearly visible evidence of his belief in the rights of equality for everyone.

Before Dante, there was no acceptable vernacular of the Italianate language. After Dante, the Tuscan Italianate was simply a fact. The church and the aristocracy held that all writing should only be in Latin, of which they were the only social class educated. But by writing in the common language of the people, he influenced not only the masses, but also the arts, science, math and culture, all of it being made more accessible and intelligible to the general population. Other great minds like Galileo, Michelangelo and Gutenberg were influenced by him, eventually stoking the flames of movements leading to the Renaissance, democracy and public education.

The road leading to a literate society, free press and the freedom to participate in one’s government has been a long and arduous journey. Dante was not its only pilgrim, but his prominent contribution made him unique. The difference between him and many others who might have wielded the same influence was his willingness to sacrifice. Authorities implored him not to publish “The Divine Comedy” in Italian, then they threatened him. He still refused. Standing fast for what he believed was best for humanity, he died in exile, never seeing his home again. Not all martyrs lose their lives for a cause; there are other sacrifices they incur.

Very few people are born into this world with “the world handed to them on a silver platter.” One of the principles of life we tend to want to forget is plainly that perpetual gain is always accompanied by temporal sacrifice. In finances, there is no such thing as a free meal; at some previous point before a pay day, someone had to invest their time and labor. In physical well-being, a healthy diet and regular exercise come first. Similar conclusions can be made concerning an educated mind, a stable community or a spiritual life. Self-discipline and hard work will always be the forerunners of the success of delayed gratification.

This is of what Paul was speaking when he wrote about “keeping your eye upon the prize.”

Jesus, too, often taught that, “Whomsoever will lose his life ... will find it.”