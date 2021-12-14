Santa sighting and a holiday favorite

He comes out of the night with his packed sleigh pulled by reindeer. We’ve all seen him in one form or another over the years. Each Christmas, there are many sightings. He’s even known to partake of cookies and milk at select houses after delivering gifts. And there is proof he exists.
In December of 1965, astronauts Wally Shirra and Tom Stafford viewed him in orbit after a successful mission aboard Gemini 6. The astronauts were experimenting with coupling the vehicle with Gemini 7 piloted by astronauts Jim Lovell and Frank Borman. The astronauts were testing an important operation needed to put man on the moon.
As Gemini 6 was about to reenter the earth’s atmosphere, Stafford contacted NASA mission control reporting a possible UFO sighting. Apparently, the object looked like some kind of command module with reindeer attached. NASA controllers on the ground panicked a bit, but Shirra took out his harmonica and began to play “Jingle Bells” for everyone listening. The song became the first Christmas tune performed in space by an American astronaut.
“Jingle Bells” was first composed by James Pierpont, a minister’s son living in Massachusetts. His young life was hard. After moving west for the 1848 Gold Rush in an attempt to find his fortune, he began penning songs. Completed in 1857, “One Horse Open Sleigh” celebrated the snowy sleigh rides down northern urban streets led by rambunctious crowds. The ditty captured the raucous behavior of the crowds and the races. Probably written during the summer of the year, it was never intended as a Christmas tune. Two years later, the song was rebranded as “Jingle Bells.” It is now regarded as the most popular secular Christmas song.
Pierpont eventually settled in Savannah, Georgia. He supported the southern cause during the Civil War while other members of his family, from the north, fought for the Union. Like the division in his family, there remains some controversy concerning where Pierpont actually wrote the song. There are plaques in Massachusetts and Georgia, both states claiming to be the place of composition.
“Jingle Bells” was first recorded in 1898 just a few years after Pierpont’s death. Arguably, the most famous performance of the song was recorded in 1943 by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters. Like other Christmas songs recorded and performed during the Second World War, “Jingle Bells” left soldiers with a longing for home.
When the astronauts supposedly saw Santa and his sleigh before successfully returning to earth, they probably felt the same things we feel when thinking about holiday music — a certain nostalgia and a longing for hearth, home and perhaps a bit of the normalcy which comes each holiday.
“Jingle Bells” reminds us of the love and frolic associated with the holiday and begs movement and memories.
We see the good times, the fun times, the laughter and the cheers. In singing the songs, we even hear the excitement. It can be performed many ways, but if one has ever heard the song played by a bell choir, one knows the excitement it brings. Moreover, if you have ever sung the tune loud and in a hurry, Pierpont is somewhere laughing. Life is about movement and rides, living through the exultant swells of life. The holidays certainly remind us of those swells and the fun involved.
Just for fun, grab a few friends and sing “Jingle Bells.” Sing it a second time a little louder and quicker. Then sing your favorite “Jingle Bells” parody. One involves Batman. Laugh a lot. Feel exultant joy. Then, turn on the Bing Crosby version and feel time slow down. The holidays are about memories.
People have their own views on what Christmas music they prefer. One knows the holiday has begun when we hear songs like “Jingle Bells” in stores or on the radio. The holiday is a time for family, for food, for enjoyment, and rest, and the tunes we love. A companion to “Jingle Bells” is “Up On the Housetop” written by Benjamin Hanby. The tune was published in 1864. Both “Jingle Bells” and “Housetop” remain noteworthy for being among the best non-religious Christmas tunes.
Who cannot listen to these songs and not think about the warm hearth, the laughter, the fellowship, the smells, the tears, the memories and special treats under the tree.
And for a time, maybe the jingles will replace the regular bells and whistles in our lives which make us too busy and not always attuned to the things we should be paying attention to.
Of course, many children will try to stay awake for any sign of the UFO seen in 1965 or listen for the patter of reindeer hoofs on rooftops.
“Oh, what fun it is to ride ...“
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.