Santa sighting and a holiday favorite

Pierpont eventually settled in Savannah, Georgia. He supported the southern cause during the Civil War while other members of his family, from the north, fought for the Union. Like the division in his family, there remains some controversy concerning where Pierpont actually wrote the song. There are plaques in Massachusetts and Georgia, both states claiming to be the place of composition.

“Jingle Bells” was first recorded in 1898 just a few years after Pierpont’s death. Arguably, the most famous performance of the song was recorded in 1943 by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters. Like other Christmas songs recorded and performed during the Second World War, “Jingle Bells” left soldiers with a longing for home.

When the astronauts supposedly saw Santa and his sleigh before successfully returning to earth, they probably felt the same things we feel when thinking about holiday music — a certain nostalgia and a longing for hearth, home and perhaps a bit of the normalcy which comes each holiday.

“Jingle Bells” reminds us of the love and frolic associated with the holiday and begs movement and memories.