School censors lose another battle

Elected school board members found the hard-hitting story more embarrassing than their own juvenile attempts to bury it, so they responded by proposing “even sharper prior review policies after the controversy, including a wholesale ban on anonymous sources and a ban on appealing censorship,” the SPLC explains on its website.

Such shenanigans are now against the law in New Jersey, but unless you live in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont or Washington, they can happen anytime at your local high school.

The culprit is Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier, a wrongly decided 1988 Supreme Court case. In a 5-3 ruling, justices decided that officials can censor student speech in school-sponsored media if the reason is “reasonably related to legitimate pedagogical concerns.”

In theory, that rules out fears that a student’s scoop will hurt the school’s image. In practice, however, principals have no limiting principle. They censor as they please and need only claim it’s for educational reasons to discourage lawsuits.