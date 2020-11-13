Scripture propels believers forward into greater vision

Singer-songwriter Rich Mullins once said that the problem with humans is that we walk backward through life.

“We can’t see what is ahead,” he said, “and we can’t break free from what we’ve left behind.”

It’s a universal experience. I doubt there isn’t a person alive who wouldn’t have given almost anything to get a glimpse of the future at specific points in their lives. Many of us would pay almost any price to finally shake loose from the hurts or regrets that still sometimes plague us. As for the rest of us, we’re tempted to nostalgically dream of the “good ole days.” What some of us wouldn’t give to go back? We have a complicated relationship with time, and whatever that looks like for you, there is one thing we all have in common. All of us are living our lives in reverse, struggling to figure out where we’re going, but keenly, sometimes painfully, mindful of where we’ve been.