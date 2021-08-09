Second-guessing Trump's endorsement

Thus, although Trump’s endorsement does not make certain a Budd primary victory, it gives him a much better chance than he would have had otherwise.

And a victory would underline Trump’s power over North Carolina politics.

That could be a problem for Trump and the party.

If Budd wins the primary, McCrory and Walker will probably salute and announce their support for Budd.

But a host of their supporters will resent Trump’s interference and his takeover of their Republican party. Trump’s party is not the same Republican Party they joined.

Some may simply vote for the Democratic nominee in the general election. Others, unwilling to support a Democratic nominee, might simply stay at home on election day. Some might leave the party, unable to accept Trump’s control.

Thus, a Trump-Budd victory in the primary could strike a damning blow to the state’s Republican party by driving away Trump skeptics, such as former Supreme Court Justice Robert Orr, who cannot abide Trump’s egoism, dishonesty and reckless personal ambition.

In a close election, their actions could make the difference and assure the election of a Democrat to the Senate in the fall election.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch,” Sunday 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 p.m. on PBS North Carolina (formerly UNC-TV). The program also airs on the North Carolina Channel Tuesday at 8 p.m. and other times.